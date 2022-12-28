P2 Gold Announces Option Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia,, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) (OTCQB:PGLDF) reports that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 780,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share, which expire on December 23, 2024. Following this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 7,219,166 stock options outstanding representing approximately 8.1% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).



About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals and copper discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.

