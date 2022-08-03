Log in
P2 Gold : Annual Information Form

08/03/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

August 9, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

GENERAL MATTERS ...............................................................................................................................

4

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information ........................................................................

4

Compliance with NI 43-101 ..................................................................................................................

6

Cautionary Note to United States Investors ..........................................................................................

7

Currency Presentation and Exchange Rate Information .......................................................................

8

CORPORATE STRUCTURE ....................................................................................................................

8

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS.....................................................................................

9

Overview ..............................................................................................................................................

9

Recent Developments ..........................................................................................................................

9

Three Year History and Significant Events .........................................................................................

11

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS.......................................................................................................

19

General ..............................................................................................................................................

19

Principal Markets and Distribution Methods........................................................................................

19

Specialized Skill and Knowledge ........................................................................................................

19

Competitive Conditions.......................................................................................................................

19

Raw Materials ....................................................................................................................................

20

Business Cycle & Seasonality ............................................................................................................

20

Economic Dependence ......................................................................................................................

20

Renegotiation or Termination of Contracts..........................................................................................

20

Environmental Protection ...................................................................................................................

20

Employees and Contractors ...............................................................................................................

20

Social and Environmental Policies......................................................................................................

20

RISK FACTORS......................................................................................................................................

21

GABBS PROJECT..................................................................................................................................

34

Gabbs Project Description, Location and Access ...............................................................................

34

Gabbs Project History ........................................................................................................................

37

Gabbs Geological Setting, Mineralization and Deposit Types.............................................................

38

Gabbs Project Exploration..................................................................................................................

39

Gabbs Project Drilling.........................................................................................................................

39

Sampling, Analysis and Data Verification ...........................................................................................

40

Gabbs Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing .........................................................................

41

Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates .............................................................................

42

Exploration, Development, and Production.........................................................................................

43

2

OTHER MINERAL PROJECTS...............................................................................................................

44

Silver Reef Project .............................................................................................................................

44

BAM Property.....................................................................................................................................

45

Todd Creek Property ..........................................................................................................................

46

Stockade Property..............................................................................................................................

47

Lost Cabin Property............................................................................................................................

47

DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS........................................................................................................

48

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE............................................................................................

48

MARKET FOR SECURITIES ..................................................................................................................

49

Trading Price and Volume ..................................................................................................................

49

Prior Sales..........................................................................................................................................

49

ESCROWED SECURITIES ....................................................................................................................

50

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS................................................................................................................

50

Name, Occupation and Security Holding ............................................................................................

50

Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or Sanctions................................................................

52

Conflicts of Interest.............................................................................................................................

53

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS........................................................................

54

INTERESTS OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS.................................

54

TRANSFER AGENT, REGISTRAR AND AUDITORS..............................................................................

54

MATERIAL CONTRACTS .......................................................................................................................

55

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS.....................................................................................................................

55

AUDIT COMMITTEE...............................................................................................................................

56

Composition of the Audit Committee ..................................................................................................

56

Relevant Education and Experience...................................................................................................

56

Pre Approval Policies and Procedures ...............................................................................................

57

External Auditor Services Fees...........................................................................................................

57

Exemption for Venture Issuers ...........................................................................................................

58

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .................................................................................................................

58

SCHEDULE "A" - Audit Committee Charter............................................................................................

59

3

GENERAL MATTERS

In this Annual Information Form ("AIF"), unless the context otherwise requires, the "Company", "P2 Gold", "us" and "our" refer to P2 Gold Inc. Unless otherwise indicated, information in this AIF is provided as of December 31, 2020.

This AIF should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. The financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This AIF contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law, and also referred to herein as "forward-looking" statements) concerning P2 Gold's plans at its mineral properties and other matters. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Actual results could differ materially from the conclusions, forecasts and projections contained in such forward-looking information.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set outherein including, without limitation:

  • the effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic;
  • the exploration, development and operation of a mine or mine property, including the potential for undisclosed liabilities on our mineral projects;
  • the fact that we are a relatively new company with no mineral properties in development or production and no history of revenue generation;
  • our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned exploration and development activities and to complete further exploration programs;
  • uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the geology, grade and continuity of our mineral deposits;
  • commodity price fluctuations, including gold, silver and copper price volatility;
  • market events and general economic conditions;
  • governmental regulations, including environmental regulations;
  • delay in obtaining or failure to obtain required permits, or non-compliance with permits that are obtained;

4

  • increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental laws and regulations;
  • uncertainty regarding unsettled First Nations rights and title in British Columbia and the potential for similar adverse claims in the other jurisdictions in which the Company hold its mineral projects;
  • uncertainties regarding title relating to ownership and validity of mining claims;
  • risks associated with changes to the legal and regulatory environment that effect exploration and development of precious metals mining properties where the Company holds its mineral projects;
  • uncertainties related to actual capital costs, operating costs and expenditures, production schedules and economic returns from P2 Gold's mineral projects;
  • uncertainties associated with development activities;
  • uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral resources and precious metal recoveries;
  • risks related to obtaining appropriate permits and licenses to explore, develop, operate and produce at the Company's projects;
  • uncertainties related to current global economic conditions;
  • uncertainties related to the availability of future financing;
  • potential difficulties with joint venture partners;
  • risks that P2 Gold's title to its property could be challenged;
  • risks associated with the Company being subject to government regulation in foreign jurisdictions;
  • risks associated with having adequate surface rights for operations;
  • environmental risks;
  • P2 Gold's need to attract and retain qualified personnel;
  • risks associated with operating hazards at the Company's mining projects;
  • risks associated with potential conflicts of interest;
  • risks related to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by P2 Gold;
  • uncertainties related to the competitiveness of the mining industry;
  • risk associated with theft;
  • risk of water shortages and risks associated with competition for water;
  • uninsured risks and inadequate insurance coverage;
  • risks associated with potential legal proceedings;
  • risks associated with community relations;
  • outside contractor risks;
  • risks related to archaeological sites;
  • foreign currency risks;

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

