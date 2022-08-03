P2 Gold : Annual Information Form

GENERAL MATTERS

In this Annual Information Form ("AIF"), unless the context otherwise requires, the "Company", "P2 Gold", "us" and "our" refer to P2 Gold Inc. Unless otherwise indicated, information in this AIF is provided as of December 31, 2021.

This AIF should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The financial statements and MD&A are available under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.comand on our website at www.p2gold.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This AIF contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law, and also referred to herein as "forward-looking" statements) concerning P2 Gold's plans at its mineral properties and other matters. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Actual results could differ materially from the conclusions, forecasts and projections contained in such forward-looking information.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set outherein including, without limitation:

the effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic;

("COVID-19") pandemic; the exploration, development and operation of a mine or mine property, including the potential for undisclosed liabilities on our mineral projects;

the fact that we are a relatively new company with no mineral properties in development or production and no history of revenue generation;

risks associated with the Company's historical negative cash flow from operations;

our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned exploration and development activities and to complete further exploration programs;

uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the geology, grade and continuity of our mineral deposits;

commodity price fluctuations, including gold, silver and copper price volatility;

market events and general economic conditions;

governmental regulations, including environmental regulations;

