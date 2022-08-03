P2 Gold : Asset Purchase Agreement

Execution Version ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT THIS AGREEMENT is made this 22nd day of February, 2021, BETWEEN: BOREALIS MINING COMPANY, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, (hereinafter referred to as the "Seller"), - and - P2 GABBS INC., a Nevada corporation, (hereinafter referred to as the "Buyer"), - and - P2 GOLD INC., a Canadian corporation, (hereinafter referred to as "P2 Gold"), WHEREAS the Seller owns, among other things, the Purchased Assets (as defined below) located in the Mammoth Mining District in Nye County, Nevada; AND WHEREAS the Seller wishes to sell to the Buyer, and the Buyer wishes to purchase from the Seller, all of the Seller's right, title and interest in and to the Purchased Assets, all on the terms and conditions set out in this Agreement; NOW THEREFORE THIS AGREEMENT WITNESSES THAT in consideration of the premises and the mutual agreements in this Agreement, and for other good and valuable consideration (the receipt and sufficiency of which are acknowledged by each Party), the Parties agree as follows: ARTICLE 1 INTERPRETATION 1.1 Definitions In this Agreement the following terms shall have the respective meanings set out below and grammatical variations of such terms shall have corresponding meanings: "Acquired Permits" has the meaning set forth in Section 2.1(c); "Affiliate" means, (i) with respect to any Person, any other Person that directly or indirectly, through one or more intermediaries, controls, is controlled by or is under common control with, the Person specified and (ii) with respect to the Seller, Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP. For purposes hereof, "control" means the

- 2 - possession, directly or indirectly, of the power to direct or cause the direction of the management policies of a Person, through ownership of voting securities or rights, by contract, as trustee, executor or otherwise; "Agreement" means this asset purchase agreement and all attached Schedules and Exhibits; "Applicable Securities Laws" means the securities legislation in (a) the United States, including the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and (b) each of the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, including all rules, regulations, published policy statements and blanket orders thereunder or issued by one or more of the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities; "Assumed Obligations" has the meaning set forth in Section 2.3; "Business Day" means any day other than a Saturday, Sunday or a legal holiday on which banking institutions in the State of Nevada, the Province of Ontario or the Province of British Columbia are not required to open; "Buyer" has the meaning set forth in the preamble; "Buyer Parties" means, collectively, the Buyer and P2 Gold; "Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities" means, collectively, the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario; "Cash Consideration" has the meaning set forth in Section 2.4(a); "Change of Control Transaction" means a merger, amalgamation, reorganization, business combination, tender offer, exchange offer, take-over bid, statutory arrangement or similar transaction involving P2 Gold or its securities resulting in a change of control of P2 Gold or a sale, transfer, lease or other disposition of all or substantially all of its assets; "Claims" means all rights or causes of action (whether in law or equity), Proceedings, obligations, demands, restrictions, warranties, guaranties, indemnities, consent rights, options, contract rights, rights of recovery, setoff, recoupment, indemnity or contribution, covenants and interests of any kind or nature whatsoever (known or unknown, matured or unmatured, accrued or contingent and regardless of whether currently exercisable), and whether imposed by agreement, understanding, law, equity or otherwise; "Closing" means the completion of the sale to, and purchase by, the Buyer of the Purchased Assets and the assumption by the Buyer of the Assumed Obligations and the completion of all other transactions contemplated by this Agreement which are to occur contemporaneously with the purchase and sale of the Purchased Assets and the assumption of the Assumed Obligations; "Closing Date" means, subject to Section 9.1(d), (i) the date that is five Business Days following satisfaction or waiver of the last of the conditions set out in Section 5.1 and Section 5.2, or (ii) such other date as the Parties may mutually agree in writing as the

- 3 - date that the Closing shall take place, provided that the Closing Date shall take place no later than the Outside Date; "Closing Document" means any document, agreement, instrument, certificate, conveyance, assignment or deed required to be delivered at or prior to the Closing Time by any of the Parties as provided for in or pursuant to this Agreement; "Closing Time" means 10:00 a.m. (Nevada time) on the Closing Date or such other time on the Closing Date as the Parties may mutually agree in writing that the Closing shall take place; "Company Offer" has the meaning set forth in Section 8.5(a)(ii); "Company Offer Notice" has the meaning set forth in Section 8.5(a)(ii); "Company Offer Notice Period" has the meaning set forth in Section 8.5(a)(ii); "Confidentiality Agreement" means the confidentiality agreement dated January 6, 2021 between the Seller and P2 Gold; "Contract" means any written or oral contract, lease, license, purchase order, sales order or other agreement, arrangement, understanding or commitment that is binding upon a Person or its property; "CVR" means a freely transferable contingent value right to be issued to the Seller, substantially in the form attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1(a); "Due Diligence" has the meaning set forth in Section 2.10; "Environmental Laws" means all applicable Laws imposing obligations, responsibilities, liabilities or standards of conduct for or relating to: (a) the regulation or control of Hazardous Materials or activities in connection with or for the protection of human health or safety, the environment or natural resources (including climate, air, surface water, groundwater, wetlands, land surface, subsurface strata, vegetation or endangered or threatened species); or (b) the use, generation, disposal, reclamation, remediation, treatment, processing, recycling, handling, transport, distribution, destruction, transfer, import, export or sale of Hazardous Materials; "Equity Financing" means the financing of P2 Gold of at least Cdn.$10,000,000 by way of one or more private placements and/or public offerings of P2 Shares immediately prior to the Closing Time; "Exchange" means such stock exchange(s) and quotation service(s), if any, as the P2 Shares may be listed or quoted on, as applicable, from time to time; "Excluded Assets" has the meaning set forth in Section 2.2; "Exhibits" means the exhibits attached to and forming part of this Agreement; "Governmental Entity" means any federal, state, provincial, local, municipal, foreign or other (a) government; (b) governmental or quasi-governmental entity of any nature

- 4 - (including any governmental agency, branch, department, official or entity and any court or other tribunal); (c) body exercising, or entitled to exercise, any administrative, executive, judicial, legislative, police, regulatory or taxing authority or power of any nature; or (d) the TSX-V. "Hazardous Materials" means any material, waste, substance, chemical, pollutant or contaminant that is regulated or for which Liabilities or standards of care are imposed under applicable Environmental Laws due to hazardous or toxic properties, including: any type of crude oil, petroleum or petroleum distillate, or fraction or by-product

thereof; and (b) all substances falling within the definitions of "hazardous substances," "hazardous materials," "toxic substances," "radioactive materials," "hazardous chemicals," "toxic chemicals," or "hazardous waste," as set forth in any applicable Environmental Law; "Information" has the meaning given to such term in the Confidentiality Agreement; "Interim Period" means the period from the date hereof and continuing until the earlier of the termination of this Agreement and the Closing; "Law" means any federal, state, provincial, local or foreign statute, law, ordinance, regulation, rule, code, Order, principle of common law, judgment or decree enacted, promulgated, issued, enforced or entered by any Governmental Entity or other requirement or rule of law; "Letter of Intent" has the meaning set forth in Section 1.4; "Liabilities" means, as to any Person, adverse Claims, liabilities, commitments, responsibilities, and obligations of any kind or nature whatsoever, direct or indirect, absolute or contingent, whether accrued, vested or otherwise, whether known or unknown and whether or not actually reflected, or required to be reflected, in such Person's balance sheet or other books and records; "Lien" means any lien (statutory or otherwise), Claim, pledge, option, charge, right of first refusal, hypothecation, encumbrance, royalty, easement, lease or sublease, security interest, right-of-way, encroachment, mortgage, deed of trust, restriction on transferability or other, similar restriction, whether imposed by agreement, Law or otherwise and whether of record or otherwise; "Losses" means, in respect of any matter, all Claims, demands, losses, damages, liabilities, deficiencies, fines, costs and expenses (including all legal and other professional fees and disbursements, interest, assessments, penalties and amounts paid in settlement) and judgments arising directly or indirectly as a consequence of such matter; "Minimum Sale Price" has the meaning set forth in Section 8.5(b)(i); "Mining Claims" has the meaning set forth in Section 2.1(a); "Non-AssignablePermit" has the meaning set forth in Section 8.2(a); "Obligated Party" has the meaning set forth in Section 9.3(b)(i);