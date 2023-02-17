Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. P2 Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGLD   CA7446571076

P2 GOLD INC.

(PGLD)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30:02 2023-02-17 am EST
0.2500 CAD    0.00%
05:11pP2 Gold Files BAM Project Technical Report
GL
05:10pP2 Gold Files BAM Project Technical Report
AQ
02/09P2 Gold - BAM Geophysics Identifies Porphyry Exploration Targets
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

P2 Gold Files BAM Project Technical Report

02/17/2023 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) (OTCQB:PGLDF) reports it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) technical report entitled “Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Monarch Gold Zone, Bam Gold Property, Liard Mining Division, British Columbia”, with an effective date of January 24, 2023 (the “BAM Technical Report”). The BAM Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.p2gold.com.

The BAM Technical Report was prepared by William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo., Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, Jarita Barry, P.Geo. and Brian Ray, P.Geo. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., each of whom is a “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Company Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the BAM Project. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information in this news release.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals and copper discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph Ovsenek
President & CEO
(778) 731-1055

P2 Gold Inc.
Suite 1100, 355 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC
V6C 2G8
info@p2gold.com
(SEDAR filings: P2 Gold Inc.)		Michelle Romero
Executive Vice President
(778) 731-1060

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. “Forward-looking information” includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company’s expectations, strategies and plans for the BAM Project including the Company’s planned expenditures and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, dated March 31, 2022 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


All news about P2 GOLD INC.
05:11pP2 Gold Files BAM Project Technical Report
GL
05:10pP2 Gold Files BAM Project Technical Report
AQ
02/09P2 Gold - BAM Geophysics Identifies Porphyry Exploration Targets
AQ
02/08P2 Gold Identifies Porphyry Exploration Targets at BAM Project
MT
02/08P2 Gold : BAM Geophysics Identifies Porphyry Exploration Targets
GL
02/08P2 Gold : BAM Geophysics Identifies Porphyry Exploration Targets
AQ
02/08P2 Gold Identifies Porphyry Exploration Targets at BAM Project
CI
01/24P2 Gold Up After Reporting Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Monarch Gold Zone at B..
MT
01/24P2 Gold Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monarch Gold Zone at the BA..
GL
01/24P2 Gold Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monarch Gold Zone at the BA..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -27,4 M -20,3 M -20,3 M
Net cash 2021 7,55 M 5,59 M 5,59 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,2 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart P2 GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
P2 Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. Ovsenek Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Grant Bond Chief Financial Officer
Ron MacDonald Independent Director
Marcus Chalk Independent Director
Neville Dastoor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
P2 GOLD INC.0.00%16
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.26%8 642
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-0.53%8 000
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-6.48%6 520
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-7.54%756
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.8.53%503