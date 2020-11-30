Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  P2 Gold Inc.    PGLD   CA7446571076

P2 GOLD INC.

(PGLD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 11/27 09:35:28 am
0.36 CAD   -2.70%
05:01aP2 GOLD : Intersects High-Grade Copper at Todd Creek
AQ
05:00aP2 Gold Intersects High-Grade Copper at Todd Creek
GL
11/19P2 GOLD : Closes Financing
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

P2 Gold Intersects High-Grade Copper at Todd Creek

11/30/2020 | 05:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports on the 2020 exploration drill program at its Todd Creek Property located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia.

The Todd Creek 2020 exploration drill program consisted of three holes totaling 1,027 meters and intersected up to 4.19% copper over 1.8 meters. All three drill holes targeted structurally-controlled copper mineralization within large zones of intense QSP (quartz + sericite + pyrite) alteration. Two of the three holes intersected significant copper mineralization with silver and gold. (See Table 1 for drill results.)

Drilling demonstrated that mineralization identified on surface is hosted in veins that are well defined and remain open at depth, with copper and gold grades appearing to improve with depth. Select drill results include:

  • Hole TC-002 (Yellow Bowl Zone) intersected 1.48% copper, 0.04 g/t gold and 30.62 g/t silver over 1.2 meters within an 8.8-meter interval grading 0.53% copper, 0.01 g/t gold and 10.63 g/t silver; and
  • Hole TC-002 (Yellow Bowl Zone) intersected 4.19% copper, 0.19 g/t gold and 4.90 g/t silver over 1.8 meters within a 3.3-meter interval grading 3.03% copper, 0.20 g/t gold and 7.15 g/t silver.

Plan maps and drill hole sections of the Todd Creek 2020 exploration drill program are available at www.p2gold.com.

The Todd Creek Property covers an area of over 32,000 hectares and is located within the Golden Triangle, approximately 35 kilometers northeast of Stewart, BC. The western side of the Todd Creek Property covers a 12-kilometer by 3-kilometer corridor of altered lower Jurassic volcanic rocks which host at least five zones of gold-copper mineralization including the Yellow Bowl and VMS zones, the targets of the 2020 exploration drill program, and the historical Fall Creek, Ice Creek and South zones. The known zones of mineralization at the Todd Creek Property, which borders the east side of Pretium Resources Inc.’s Bowser Claims, are found in the same stratigraphy that hosts the nearby Brucejack, Snowfield and Goldstorm deposits.

Prospecting has shown that both the Yellow Bowl and VMS Zones are covered by a mafic unit consisting of basalt flows and volcaniclastics which overlie interbedded rhyolite and andesitic volcanics. The zones are marked by intense QSP alteration surrounded by chlorite alteration, believed to be related to a porphyry system at depth. Mineralization intersected to date consists of semi-massive amounts of chalcopyrite, pyrite and locally sphalerite, within well-defined quartz/carbonate veins. These veins were intersected within the upper mafic unit and showed strong alteration of the wall rock and grades improving with depth. This relationship is expected to continue to depth where the veins cut through the underlying andesite/rhyolite volcanics, which experience has shown are better host rocks as seen elsewhere on the property at the Fall Creek, Ice Creek and South zones, as well as in the district as a whole.

Planning for the 2021 exploration program at Todd Creek is underway. It is expected the program will consist of additional prospecting, mapping, ground geophysics and drilling.

Table 1: Selected Todd Creek Property Drill Results, November 2020 (TC-001 to TC-003) (1, 2)

HoleCollar CoordsDip/
Azimuth		From
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		Copper
(%)		Gold
(g/t)		Silver
(g/t)
TC-0016233180N
451078E		-45/240No significant values
TC-0026232761N
450617E		-45/4510.819.68.80.510.0110.63
  incl.10.812.01.21.480.0430.62
   69.076.77.70.350.045.03
   340.7344.13.33.030.207.15
  incl.340.7342.51.84.190.194.90
TC-0036228377N
452559E		-45/4570.876.45.60.450.031.07
  Incl.70.871.91.11.000.051.79


(1)True thickness to be determined.
(2)All samples were submitted for preparation and analysis by MSALABS at its facilities in Terrace, BC. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100 ppm silver were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade ICP analysis. Samples over 1,500 ppm silver were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate at MSALABS in Langley, BC.

Quality Assurance

Amanda Tuck, P.Geo is the qualified person responsible for the Todd Creek Property and has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release relating thereto.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest.

For further information, please contact:

P2 Gold Inc.
www.p2gold.com
 
  
Joseph Ovsenek
President, CEO and Chairman
jovsenek@p2gold.com
Tel: +1 (604) 558-5167		Chris Hopkins, CFO
chopkins@p2gold.com
Tel: +1 (416) 786-9793

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. “Forward-looking information” includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the Company’s expectations, strategies and plans for the Todd Creek Property, including the Company’s planned expenditures and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated October 21, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about P2 GOLD INC.
05:01aP2 GOLD : Intersects High-Grade Copper at Todd Creek
AQ
05:00aP2 Gold Intersects High-Grade Copper at Todd Creek
GL
11/19P2 GOLD : Closes Financing
AQ
11/18P2 Gold Closes Financing
GL
11/13P2 GOLD : Upsizes Financing
AQ
11/13P2 GOLD : Appoints Ken McNaughton as a Director
AQ
11/12P2 Gold Upsizes Financing
GL
11/12P2 GOLD : Appoints Ken McNaughton as a Director
AQ
11/12P2 Gold Appoints Ken McNaughton as a Director
GL
11/10P2 GOLD : Upsizes Financing
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,30 M -1,00 M -1,00 M
Net cash 2019 0,52 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 10,9 M 8,40 M 8,40 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart P2 GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
P2 Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Ovsenek Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Hopkins Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John R. Sullivan Independent Director
Marcus Chalk Director
Olav Langelaar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
P2 GOLD INC.140.00%8
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED13.60%8 292
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-8.24%6 217
HECLA MINING COMPANY41.30%2 544
CHINA KINGS RESOURCES GROUP CO.,LTD.33.33%1 002
THARISA PLC10.76%313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ