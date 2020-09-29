Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  P2 Gold Inc.    PGLD   CA7446571076

P2 GOLD INC.

(PGLD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/28 03:48:18 pm
0.5 CAD   +7.53%
05:01aP2 GOLD : Silver Reef Phase 1 Drill Program Results
AQ
05:01aP2 Gold Silver Reef Phase 1 Drill Program Results
GL
09/14P2 GOLD : Todd Creek Exploration Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

P2 Gold Silver Reef Phase 1 Drill Program Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:01am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports on the Phase 1 drill program at its Silver Reef Property located in northwest British Columbia.

The Silver Reef Phase One exploration drill program has been completed, which consisted of 10 holes totaling 1,315 meters and intersected up to 521 g/t silver.  Eight of the drill holes targeted the Main Zone, with the remaining two holes targeting the Northwest Zone.  (See Table 1 for Phase 1 drill results.) Both zones host silver/gold/lead/zinc mineralization within and on the margins of graphitic shears that are proximal to an altered felsic dyke.

Drilling demonstrated that the Main Zone and Northwest Zone structures are well defined with mineralization typical of silver deposits within the silver belt that runs from Idaho through British Columbia into Yukon.  Select drill results include:

  • Hole SR-004 (Main Zone) intersected 1.18 g/t gold, 521.0 g/t silver, 0.71% lead and 2.17% zinc over 0.5 meters within a 1.3 meter interval grading 0.93 g/t gold, 245.25 g/t silver, 0.33% lead and 0.98% zinc; and
  • Hole SR-010 (Northwest Zone) intersected 0.51 g/t gold, 27.6 g/t silver, 0.97% lead and 1.99% zinc over 0.8 meters within a 6.7 meter interval grading 0.23 g/t gold, 30.71 g/t silver, 0.47% lead and 1.04% zinc.

A plan map and drill hole sections of the Silver Reef 2020 Phase 1 drill program are available at https://p2gold.com/site/assets/files/5693/maps_and_sections_phase_1_drill_results_september_29-_2020.pdf.

Prospecting has shown that the Main Zone is now at least four kilometers long, and that the Northwest Zone is a separate, parallel trend that is at least two kilometers long.  In addition, prospecting also identified several other showings between these two primary trends suggesting the property hosts a stacked system of multiple zones.  This more than doubles the known strike extent of the mineralization, which remains open in all directions.  Assays from the later field work are pending and will be released when available. 

Typical of the mines in the North American silver belt, the silver to gold ratio is approximately 100 to 1; gold is showing a strong association with arsenic; and silver is associated with both copper and lead.  In light of the regional geology and results to date, the Phase 1 drill program has shown that the Silver Reef Property has excellent potential to host a significant high-grade silver-gold deposit.  Analysis of the results from the Phase 2 drill program along with the airborne geophysical surveys will be used to refine the understanding of the structural controls of the mineralization and identify possible feeder zones that may be associated with the mineralization.

The Phase Two exploration drill program has also been completed at Silver Reef consisting of four holes totaling 374 meters.  Two of the drill holes targeted the Main Zone, with the other two holes targeting the Northwest Zone.  Assays will be reported on receipt. 

Table 1: Selected Silver Reef Property Drill Results, September 2020 (SR-001 to SR-010) (1, 2)


Hole		Collar
Coords		Dip/
Azimuth		From
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		Gold
(g/t)		Silver
(g/t)		Lead
(%)		Zinc
(%)
SR-0016205841N
604447E		-45/2545.4946.130.640.185.180.010.05
SR-0026205896N
604362E		-50/4556.2760.964.690.043.220.030.35
  incl.60.5660.960.400.213.030.021.98
   63.3063.600.300.795.500.050.02
SR-0036205896N
604362E		-70/4572.6573.050.400.18342.000.371.81
SR-0046205722N
604517E		-50/4531.2741.8210.550.2034.490.060.36
  Incl.34.6035.000.400.11242.000.090.85
  Incl.41.3241.820.500.42186.000.200.18
   72.3073.601.300.93245.250.330.98
  Incl.72.3072.800.501.18521.000.712.17
SR-0056205722N
604517E		-80/4527.2827.580.300.457.480.021.36
   37.8939.261.370.2725.700.201.37
   38.7639.260.500.5617.220.173.15
SR-0066205786N
604430E		-50/45No significant values
SR-0076205601N
604578E		-45/45No significant values
SR-0086205601N
604578E		-60/4549.4050.401.000.142.780.100.14
SR-0096207685N
603599E		-50/4522.1625.703.540.2061.470.400.47
  incl.23.9024.400.500.13168.000.390.30
   64.8165.811.000.365.510.010.02
SR-0106207685N
603599E		-80/4527.0033.726.720.2330.710.471.04
  incl.31.4032.200.800.5127.600.971.99

(1) True thickness to be determined.
(2) All samples were submitted for preparation and analysis by MSALABS at its facilities in Terrace, BC. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100 ppm silver were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade ICP analysis. Samples over 1,500 ppm silver were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate at MSALABS in Langley, BC.

Quality Assurance

Amanda Tuck, P.Geo is the qualified person responsible for the Silver Reef Property and has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release relating thereto.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest.

For further information, please contact:

P2 Gold Inc.
www.p2gold.com

Joseph Ovsenek
President, CEO and Chairman
jovsenek@p2gold.com
Tel: +1 (604) 558-5167



Chris Hopkins, CFO
chopkins@p2gold.com
Tel: +1 (416) 786-9793

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. “Forward-looking information” includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the Company’s expectations, strategies and plans for the Silver Reef Property, including the Company’s planned expenditures and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s final prospectus dated October 4, 2018 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about P2 GOLD INC.
05:01aP2 GOLD : Silver Reef Phase 1 Drill Program Results
AQ
05:01aP2 Gold Silver Reef Phase 1 Drill Program Results
GL
09/14P2 GOLD : Todd Creek Exploration Update
AQ
09/14P2 Gold Todd Creek Exploration Update
GL
09/10P2 GOLD : Leases Lost Cabin Property in South Central Oregon
AQ
09/10P2 Gold Leases Lost Cabin Property in South Central Oregon
GL
08/27CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION : Announces Name Change to P2 Gold Inc. and Continua..
AQ
08/17CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION CORP : . Announces Grant Of Stock Options
AQ
08/14CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION CORP : . Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
08/04CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION : Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National I..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,30 M -0,98 M -0,98 M
Net cash 2019 0,52 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 9,70 M 9,70 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart P2 GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
P2 Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Ovsenek Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Hopkins Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Julian B. Kemp Director
John R. Sullivan Independent Director
Marcus Chalk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
P2 GOLD INC.233.33%10
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED30.04%7 298
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED2.31%6 716
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-10.59%5 747
HECLA MINING COMPANY45.13%2 659
SILVERCREST METALS INC.28.16%1 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group