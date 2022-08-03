P2 Gold : Technical Report

|
|
|
|
7.1.2.2
|
Tertiary Section........................................................................
|
53
|
|
|
|
7.1.2.3
|
Post-Tertiary Dykes .................................................................
|
56
|
|
7.2
|
Structure.................................................................................................................
|
56
|
|
7.3
|
Alteration ...............................................................................................................
|
62
|
|
7.4
|
Mineralization ........................................................................................................
|
65
|
|
|
7.4.1
|
Porphyry Gold-Copper Mineralization ................................................
|
65
|
|
|
|
7.4.1.1
|
Sullivan, Lucky Strike and Gold Ledge Zones........................
|
65
|
|
|
7.4.2
|
Epithermal Gold-Silver Mineralization ...............................................
|
69
|
|
|
|
7.4.2.1
|
Car Body Zone.........................................................................
|
70
|
|
|
7.4.3
|
Alteration Zonation..............................................................................
|
71
|
8.0
|
DEPOSIT TYPES..............................................................................................................
|
72
|
|
8.1
|
Gold-Copper Porphyry Deposits............................................................................
|
73
|
|
8.2
|
Low-Sulphidation Epithermal Deposits.................................................................
|
74
|
9.0
|
EXPLORATION................................................................................................................
|
77
|
10.0
|
DRILLING.........................................................................................................................
|
|
78
|
|
10.1
|
Phase I Drill Program - 2021 .................................................................................
|
78
|
|
|
10.1.1
|
Sullivan Zone Diamond Drilling .........................................................
|
78
|
|
|
10.1.2
|
Reverse Circulation Drilling ................................................................
|
80
|
|
10.2
|
Phase II Drill Program - 2022................................................................................
|
97
|
11.0
|
SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSIS AND SECURITY ...........................................
|
99
|
|
11.1
|
Sample Preparation ................................................................................................
|
99
|
|
11.2
|
2004 - 2008 Newcrest Mining QA/QC Review ..................................................
|
100
|
|
11.3
|
2011 St. Vincent QA/QC Review........................................................................
|
102
|
|
|
11.3.1
|
Sample Preparation ............................................................................
|
102
|
|
|
11.3.2
|
QA/QC Samples.................................................................................
|
103
|
|
|
11.3.3
|
Certified Reference Materials and Blanks .........................................
|
103
|
|
|
11.3.4
|
Assay Methods...................................................................................
|
103
|
|
11.4
|
P2 Gold 2021 Phase 1 Drilling ............................................................................
|
104
|
|
|
11.4.1
|
Sample Preparation and Security .......................................................
|
104
|
|
|
11.4.2
|
Sample Analyses................................................................................
|
104
|
|
|
11.4.3
|
Quality Assurance / Quality Control Review ....................................
|
105
|
|
|
|
11.4.3.1 Performance of Certified Reference Materials ......................
|
105
|
|
|
|
11.4.3.2
|
Performance of Blanks...........................................................
|
108
|
|
|
|
11.4.3.3
|
Performance of Duplicates.....................................................
|
109
|
|
|
|
11.4.3.4
|
Check Assaying .....................................................................
|
112
|
|
11.5
|
Conclusions..........................................................................................................
|
112
|
12.0
|
DATA VERIFICATION .................................................................................................
|
113
|
|
12.1
|
Drill Hole Database..............................................................................................
|
113
|
|
12.2
|
Site Visit and Independent Sampling...................................................................
|
113
|
13.0
|
MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING ...............................
|
118
|
|
13.1
|
Cyprus (1982) - Cymet Laboratory - Flotation and Leach Results ....................
|
120
|
|
|
13.1.1
|
Cyprus (1982) - Gold and Copper Flotation Prior to Cyanidation ....
|
120
|
|
|
13.1.2
|
Cyprus (1982) - Acid Leaching Prior to Cyanidation........................
|
121
|
|
|
13.1.3
|
Cyprus (1982) - Direct Cyanide Leaching.........................................
|
121
|
|
13.2
|
Placer U.S., Inc. (1984) - Metallurgy Section Report..........................................
|
122
|
|
13.3
|
Placer U.S., Inc. (1985) - DB&O Gravity Concentration Test Report ...............
|
122
|
|
13.4
|
Placer U.S., Inc. (1985) - KCA Bottle Roll Test.................................................
|
122
|
P&E Mining Consultants Inc.
|
|
Page ii
|
P2 Gold Inc., Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Gabbs Au-Cu Property, Report No. 420
|