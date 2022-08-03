Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  P2 Gold Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PGLD   CA7446571076

P2 GOLD INC.

(PGLD)
Effective Date: February 10, 2022
0.4200 CAD   +13.51%
P2 Gold : Technical Report

08/03/2022
TECHNICAL REPORT AND

UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

OF THE

GABBS GOLD-COPPER PROPERTY,

FAIRPLAY MINING DISTRICT,

NYE COUNTY, NEVADA, USA

UTM WGS84 ZONE 11N 417,580 m E, 4,292,950 m N

LONGITUDE 117º56'56" W AND LATITUDE 38º46'53" N

FOR

P2 GOLD INC.

NI 43-101 & 43-101F1

TECHNICAL REPORT

William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo.

Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET

Jarita Barry, P.Geo.

David Burga, P.Geo.

Christopher L. Easton, B.Sc., QP-MMSA

P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

Report 420

Effective Date: February 10, 2022

Signing Date: March 25, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.0 SUMMARY.........................................................................................................................

1

1.1

Property Description, Ownership, Access and Physiography .................................

1

1.2

Geology and Mineralization ....................................................................................

1

1.3

Exploration and drilling ...........................................................................................

2

1.4

Sample Preparation, Analysis, Security and Verification........................................

2

1.5

Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing ........................................................

3

1.6

Mineral Resources ...................................................................................................

3

1.7

Conclusions and Recommendations ........................................................................

6

2.0 INTRODUCTION AND TERMS OF REFERENCE .........................................................

8

2.1

Terms of Reference..................................................................................................

8

2.2

Site Visit...................................................................................................................

8

2.3

Sources of Information ............................................................................................

9

2.4

Units and Currency ..................................................................................................

9

3.0 RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS ................................................................................

14

4.0 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION .............................................................

15

4.1

Property Location...................................................................................................

15

4.2

Property Description and Mineral Concession Status ...........................................

16

4.3

Permits ...................................................................................................................

18

4.4

Royalties ................................................................................................................

18

4.5

Other Liabilities .....................................................................................................

19

5.0 ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND

PHYSIOGRAPHY.............................................................................................................

20

5.1

Accessibility...........................................................................................................

20

5.2

Local Resources and Infrastructure .......................................................................

21

5.3

Physiography..........................................................................................................

22

5.4

Climate...................................................................................................................

23

6.0

HISTORY ..........................................................................................................................

24

6.1

Regional Exploration .............................................................................................

24

6.2

Historical Exploration of the Gabbs Property........................................................

25

6.2.1

Newcrest Resources Inc. (2002 to 2008) .............................................

28

6.2.1.1

Geochemical Exploration.........................................................

28

6.2.1.2

Geophysical Exploration..........................................................

32

6.2.1.3

Drilling Programs 2004 to 2008 ..............................................

34

6.2.2

St. Vincent 2011...................................................................................

37

6.3

Historical Metallurgy .............................................................................................

42

6.4

Historical Resource Estimates ..............................................................................

42

6.4

Recent Historical Mineral Resource Estimate .......................................................

43

6.5

Previous Mineral Resource Estimate .....................................................................

44

6.6

Historical Production .............................................................................................

45

7.0

GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION ...................................................

46

7.1

Geological Setting..................................................................................................

46

7.1.1

Regional and Local Geology ...............................................................

46

7.1.2

Property Geology .................................................................................

48

7.1.2.1

Triassic Section........................................................................

50

P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

Page i

P2 Gold Inc., Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Gabbs Au-Cu Property, Report No. 420

7.1.2.2

Tertiary Section........................................................................

53

7.1.2.3

Post-Tertiary Dykes .................................................................

56

7.2

Structure.................................................................................................................

56

7.3

Alteration ...............................................................................................................

62

7.4

Mineralization ........................................................................................................

65

7.4.1

Porphyry Gold-Copper Mineralization ................................................

65

7.4.1.1

Sullivan, Lucky Strike and Gold Ledge Zones........................

65

7.4.2

Epithermal Gold-Silver Mineralization ...............................................

69

7.4.2.1

Car Body Zone.........................................................................

70

7.4.3

Alteration Zonation..............................................................................

71

8.0

DEPOSIT TYPES..............................................................................................................

72

8.1

Gold-Copper Porphyry Deposits............................................................................

73

8.2

Low-Sulphidation Epithermal Deposits.................................................................

74

9.0

EXPLORATION................................................................................................................

77

10.0

DRILLING.........................................................................................................................

78

10.1

Phase I Drill Program - 2021 .................................................................................

78

10.1.1

Sullivan Zone Diamond Drilling .........................................................

78

10.1.2

Reverse Circulation Drilling ................................................................

80

10.2

Phase II Drill Program - 2022................................................................................

97

11.0

SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSIS AND SECURITY ...........................................

99

11.1

Sample Preparation ................................................................................................

99

11.2

2004 - 2008 Newcrest Mining QA/QC Review ..................................................

100

11.3

2011 St. Vincent QA/QC Review........................................................................

102

11.3.1

Sample Preparation ............................................................................

102

11.3.2

QA/QC Samples.................................................................................

103

11.3.3

Certified Reference Materials and Blanks .........................................

103

11.3.4

Assay Methods...................................................................................

103

11.4

P2 Gold 2021 Phase 1 Drilling ............................................................................

104

11.4.1

Sample Preparation and Security .......................................................

104

11.4.2

Sample Analyses................................................................................

104

11.4.3

Quality Assurance / Quality Control Review ....................................

105

11.4.3.1 Performance of Certified Reference Materials ......................

105

11.4.3.2

Performance of Blanks...........................................................

108

11.4.3.3

Performance of Duplicates.....................................................

109

11.4.3.4

Check Assaying .....................................................................

112

11.5

Conclusions..........................................................................................................

112

12.0

DATA VERIFICATION .................................................................................................

113

12.1

Drill Hole Database..............................................................................................

113

12.2

Site Visit and Independent Sampling...................................................................

113

13.0

MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING ...............................

118

13.1

Cyprus (1982) - Cymet Laboratory - Flotation and Leach Results ....................

120

13.1.1

Cyprus (1982) - Gold and Copper Flotation Prior to Cyanidation ....

120

13.1.2

Cyprus (1982) - Acid Leaching Prior to Cyanidation........................

121

13.1.3

Cyprus (1982) - Direct Cyanide Leaching.........................................

121

13.2

Placer U.S., Inc. (1984) - Metallurgy Section Report..........................................

122

13.3

Placer U.S., Inc. (1985) - DB&O Gravity Concentration Test Report ...............

122

13.4

Placer U.S., Inc. (1985) - KCA Bottle Roll Test.................................................

122

P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

Page ii

P2 Gold Inc., Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Gabbs Au-Cu Property, Report No. 420

13.5

Placer (1985) - 1985 Metallurgical Report Section ............................................

125

13.6

Cuervo Gold, Inc. (1988) - MRC Flooded Column Tests...................................

125

13.7

Gwalia (1990) - Sullivan Prefeasibility Study ....................................................

126

13.7.1

Gwalia (1990) - Metallurgical Work - Pit Bulk Samples..................

126

13.7.2 Gwalia (1990) - Bulk Sample - Direct Cyanide Bottle Roll and

Column Tests .....................................................................................

127

13.7.3

Gwalia (1990)

- Metallurgical Work - Core Samples .......................

129

13.7.4

Gwalia (1990)

Core Composite Bottle Roll Tests .............................

129

13.7.5

Gwalia (1990)

- Bulk Sample and Core 2-Stage Leach.....................

130

13.7.6

Gwalia (1990)

- Core Composite Flotation .......................................

132

13.8

Gwalia (1991) - RDi - Sullivan Mine Project.....................................................

134

13.8.1

Gwalia (1991)

- RDi-Sample Preparation.........................................

134

13.8.2

Gwalia (1991)

- RDi - Bond Work Indices........................................

136

13.8.3

Gwalia (1991)

- RDi - Heavy Liquid Separation...............................

136

13.8.4

Gwalia (1991)

- RDi - Flotation.........................................................

136

13.9

Gwalia (April 1992) - NAD - Sullivan Metallurgical Testwork ........................

138

13.9.1

Gwalia (April 1992) - NAD - Sample Preparation ............................

138

13.9.2

Gwalia (April 1992) - NAD - Bottle Roll Leach Tests .....................

139

13.9.3

Gwalia (April 1992) - NAD - Column Leach Tests..........................

139

13.10

Gwalia (Nov. 1992) - NAD - Sullivan Project Gold Analysis............................

139

13.11

Gwalia (1994) -NAD - Summary of Sullivan Testwork......................................

139

13.12

Arimetco (1996) - (KCA) Updates ......................................................................

141

13.13

P2 Gold, Inc. (2021) - Base Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd. (BML)..................

143

13.13.1 P2 Gold (2021) - BML - Sequential Flotation - Oxide Copper

Recovery by Sulphidization...............................................................

145

13.13.2 P2 Gold (2021) - BML - Sequential Flotation - Oxide Copper by

Alky Hydroximate .............................................................................

145

13.13.3 P2 Gold (2021) - BML - Bottle Roll Sequential Leach: Sulphuric

Acid Leach - Cyanide Leach.............................................................

145

13.13.3.1 P2 Gold (2021) - BML - Composite 1 ..................................

147

13.13.3.2 P2 Gold (2021) - BML - Composite 2 ..................................

147

13.13.4 P2 Gold (2021) - BML - Combined Flotation and 2-Stage Leach....

147

13.13.4.1 P2 Gold (2021) - BML - Composite 1 - Flotation - 2-Stage

Leach......................................................................................

148

13.13.4.2 P2 Gold (2021) - BML - Composite 2 - Flotation - 2-Stage

Leach......................................................................................

148

13.14

P2 Gold (2022) - KCA - Phase 2 Metallurgical Test Program...........................

148

13.15

Metallurgical Conclusions ...................................................................................

149

13.16

Metallurgical Recommendations .........................................................................

150

14.0 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES ..........................................................................

151

14.1

Introduction..........................................................................................................

151

14.2

Data Supplied.......................................................................................................

151

14.3

Database Validation .............................................................................................

152

14.4

Economic Assumptions .......................................................................................

152

14.5

Domain Modelling ...............................................................................................

153

14.6

Exploratory Data Analysis...................................................................................

155

14.7

Compositing.........................................................................................................

156

P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

Page iii

P2 Gold Inc., Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Gabbs Au-Cu Property, Report No. 420

14.8

Composite Summary Statistics ............................................................................

157

14.9

Treatment of Extreme Values ..............................................................................

158

14.10

Variography .........................................................................................................

161

14.11

Block Model.........................................................................................................

163

14.12

Grade Estimation and Classification....................................................................

164

14.13

Mineral Resource Estimate ..................................................................................

165

14.14

Validation 167

15.0

MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES..............................................................................

168

16.0

MINING METHODS ......................................................................................................

169

17.0

RECOVERY METHODS................................................................................................

170

18.0

PROPERTY INFRASTRUCTURE.................................................................................

171

19.0

MARKET STUDIES AND CONTRACTS.....................................................................

172

20.0 ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITS, AND SOCIAL OR COMMUNITY

IMPACTS ........................................................................................................................

173

21.0

CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS..........................................................................

174

22.0

ECONOMIC ANALYSIS ...............................................................................................

175

23.0

ADJACENT PROPERTIES ............................................................................................

176

24.0

OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION ...................................................

177

25.0

INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS.................................................................

178

25.1

Interpretation........................................................................................................

178

25.2

Conclusions..........................................................................................................

178

26.0

RECOMMENDATIONS.................................................................................................

180

27.0

REFERENCES ................................................................................................................

181

28.0

CERTIFICATES..............................................................................................................

184

APPENDIX A

SURFACE DRILL HOLE PLAN......................................................

189

APPENDIX B

3-D DOMAINS..................................................................................

195

APPENDIX C

BLOCK MODEL PLANS .................................................................

197

APPENDIX D

OPTIMIZED PIT SHELL..................................................................

202

APPENDIX E

SUMMARY OF SELECTED HISTORICAL

DRILL

INTERSECTIONS...........................................................................................................

204

APPENDIX F

UNPATENTED LODE MINING CLAIMS .....................................

223

P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

Page iv

P2 Gold Inc., Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Gabbs Au-Cu Property, Report No. 420

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

P2 Gold Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -27,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,6 M 26,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,7%
