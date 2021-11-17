Log in
    PTOS   US74440R1032

P2 SOLAR, INC

(PTOS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 11/17 09:36:06 am
0.04 USD   -20.00%
05:32pP2 SOLAR : Amended Notice of Late Filing
PU
11/15P2 SOLAR : Notice of Late Filing Q2
PU
P2 Solar : Amended Notice of Late Filing

11/17/2021 | 05:32pm EST
NOTICIFICATION OF LATE FILING

P2 Solar, Inc.

13718 91 Avenue, Surrey, BC, Canada V3V 7X1

778-321-0047

www.p2solar.com

raj@p2solar.com

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The quarterly report could not be filed within the prescribed time because financial statements could not be prepared without undue hardship on the Company. The statements will be filed within next 5 days.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

November 22, 2021

Person to contact regarding this notification

Officer/Director Signature:

Date:

November 17, 2021

Date:

November 17, 2021

Signature:

/s/ Raj-Mohinder Gurm

Signature:

/s/ Raj-Mohinder Gurm

Name:

Raj-Mohinder Gurm

Name:

Raj-Mohinder Gurm

Title:

President/CEO

Title:

President/CEO

Disclaimer

P2 Solar Inc. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 22:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
