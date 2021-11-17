P2 Solar : Amended Notice of Late Filing

NOTICIFICATION OF LATE FILING
P2 Solar, Inc.
13718 91 Avenue, Surrey, BC, Canada V3V 7X1
778-321-0047
www.p2solar.com
raj@p2solar.com
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.
The quarterly report could not be filed within the prescribed time because financial statements could not be prepared without undue hardship on the Company. The statements will be filed within next 5 days.
Anticipated Filing Date:
[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]
November 22, 2021
|
Person to contact regarding this notification
|
Officer/Director Signature:
|
Date:
|
November 17, 2021
|
Date:
|
November 17, 2021
|
Signature:
|
/s/ Raj-Mohinder Gurm
|
Signature:
|
/s/ Raj-Mohinder Gurm
|
Name:
|
Raj-Mohinder Gurm
|
Name:
|
Raj-Mohinder Gurm
|
Title:
|
President/CEO
|
Title:
|
President/CEO
Disclaimer
