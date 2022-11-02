Advanced search
    PIII   US7444131053

P3 HEALTH PARTNERS INC.

(PIII)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
5.230 USD   +5.66%
09:06aP3 Health Partners Announces Participation in Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
BU
10/27P3 Health Partners Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules
MT
10/27P3 Health Partners Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
P3 Health Partners Announces Participation in Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

11/02/2022 | 09:06am EDT
P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, is scheduled to participate in a “fireside chat” at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 2:35 p.m. PST in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

The live webcast and replay of the event will be available from the Investor Relations portion of the P3 Health Partners website.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,600 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of more than 100,000 patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on @p3healthpartners and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 060 M - -
Net income 2022 -263 M - -
Net Debt 2022 45,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 217 M 217 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 523
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart P3 HEALTH PARTNERS INC.
Duration : Period :
P3 Health Partners Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,23 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sherif Abdou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Atkins Chief Financial Officer
Mark A. Thierer Chairman
Amir Bacchus Director & Chief Medical Officer
Devery Goodey Senior Vice President-Technology
