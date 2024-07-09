P3 Health Partners will utilize Innovaccer’s Healthcare AI Platform for personalized interventions, improved outcomes, and cost-effective healthcare delivery for their patients.

Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, announced a new strategic partnership with P3 Health Partners, (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered, physician-led population health management company revolutionizing care delivery for Medicare patients. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing value-based care initiatives aimed at improving patient outcomes, optimizing costs, and enhancing the patient and clinician experience.

P3 Health Partners is well-known for its innovative healthcare delivery model, which empowers physicians, hospital systems, specialists and practices in their journey from traditional volume-based models to value-based systems of care and wellness. P3 focuses on preventive care and cost management, striving to enhance the quality of care for patients while reducing overall healthcare expenditure.

"Our strategic partnership with Innovaccer accelerates our ability to empower providers with the necessary tools and data needed to better serve and support patients,” said Dr. Aric Coffman, CEO of P3 Health Partners. “Through the Innovaccer Healthcare AI Platform we will further reduce time spent on administrative tasks for our providers, enhance our data integration and analytics to better serve our payer partners, improve the quality of the care patients receive, and better manage costs across the continuum of care.”

P3 Health Partners sought an advanced AI analytics and data platform that could unify, aggregate, and normalize clinical and claims data from disparate health plans, EHRs, health IT systems, and community sources to ensure consistent reporting across their five regions. Powered by Innovaccer’s Healthcare AI Platform, P3 will leverage InNote, Innovaccer’s EHR-agnostic physician engagement solution, to close coding and care gaps seamlessly at the point of care. Additionally, P3 will utilize Innovaccer’s population health analytics suite to achieve quality and cost goals, and Innovaccer’s patient engagement solution to drive omnichannel patient outreach to improve the patient experience.

"P3 is a true leader in population health management. Their patient support team provides tools and resources that prevent and manage illness, empowering patients to take steps to improve their own health,” said Abhinav Shashank, co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer. “With Innovaccer’s Healthcare AI Platform, P3 can free their providers from time-consuming administrative tasks to focus on providing exceptional care to patients and communities. We’re thrilled to partner with P3 to elevate the patient and provider experience.”

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the data platform that accelerates care innovation through innovative AI technologies. Innovaccer ’s AI-powered healthcare platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer ’s EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1.5 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is an industry-leading data and analytics platform, the Best in KLAS CRM solution, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII)

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,900 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 27 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.

