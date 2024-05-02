P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced that the Company plans to release its financial results for first quarter 2024 and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. In connection with the release, management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 1:30pm PT/ 4:30pm ET the same day.

Title & Webcast P3 Health First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Date & Time May 8, 2024, 4:30pm Eastern Time Conference Call Details Toll-Free 1-833-316-0546 (US) International 1-412-317-0692 Ask to be joined into the P3 Health Partners call The conference call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Investor page of the P3 website (ir.p3hp.org). The Company’s press release will be available on the Investor page of P3’s website in advance of the conference call. An archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of P3’s website for a period of 90 days following the conference call.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,700 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502326617/en/