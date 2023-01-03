P3 Health Partners to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Live Audio Webcast Wednesday, January 11 at 5:15 pm Pacific Time

P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, is participating in J.P. Morgan’s 41st Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held in San Francisco, CA from January 9-12, 2023.

Dr. Sherif Abdou, P3’s co-founder and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11 at 5:15 pm Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation is available here. A replay will be available on P3’s investor relations webpage for 30 days following the presentation.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,500 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of more than 100,000 patients in 15 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on @p3healthpartners and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.

