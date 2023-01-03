Advanced search
    PIII   US7444131053

P3 HEALTH PARTNERS INC.

(PIII)
  Report
P3 Health Partners to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/03/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Live Audio Webcast Wednesday, January 11 at 5:15 pm Pacific Time

P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, is participating in J.P. Morgan’s 41st Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held in San Francisco, CA from January 9-12, 2023.

Dr. Sherif Abdou, P3’s co-founder and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11 at 5:15 pm Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation is available here. A replay will be available on P3’s investor relations webpage for 30 days following the presentation.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,500 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of more than 100,000 patients in 15 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on @p3healthpartners and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 046 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 094 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76,5 M 76,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 10,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,84 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 498%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sherif Abdou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atul Kavthekar Chief Financial Officer
Mark A. Thierer Chairman
Amir Bacchus Director & Chief Medical Officer
Devery Goodey Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
P3 HEALTH PARTNERS INC.0.00%77
MODERNA, INC.0.00%69 006
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%38 056
LONZA GROUP AG0.00%36 325
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%29 238
SEAGEN INC.0.00%23 860