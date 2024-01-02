Official P3 HEALTH PARTNERS INC. press release

P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, announces that it will participate at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

Management will give a presentation on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 1:30 PM Pacific Time. A webcast of the live event will be available on the P3 Investor Relations website at ir.p3hp.org. A replay will be available shortly after the live event.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,700 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.

