Pacifico Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros, formerly Pacifico Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros SA, is a Peru-based financial institution primarily engaged in the insurance and reinsurance sectors. The Company's products and services portfolio includes direct life, health, casualty and disability insurance policies, which are oriented towards businesses and individuals. In addition, the Company offers pension and retirement plans. The Company operates a network of branches located in Lima, Piura, Trujillo, Chiclayo, Cajamarca, Chimbote, Huaraz, Huacho, Chincha, Ica, Huancayo, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cuzco, Ilo, Tacna, Iquitos, Pucallpa and Tarapoto. The Company's majority shareholder is El Pacifico Peruano Suiza Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros SA.