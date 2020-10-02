Pac Roots Cannabis : 10/02/2020 Pac Roots Enters into IR Consulting Agreement

Log in
10/02/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 2, 2020 - Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. ('PacRoots' or the 'Company') (CSE: PACR), announces that on September 28, 2020 the Company entered into a consulting agreement with Mr. Grant Galloway and Mr. Christopher Biggin(dba cannacapfund.com)whom provide investor relations services. Together, they will focus on broadening the Company's exposures to institutions, brokers and private investors in Canada, the United States and abroad. The Agreement has an initial term of three months, which can be extended by the mutual agreement of both parties.

The monthly fee is $15,000 CAD and does not include any incentive stock options. Mr. Galloway and Mr, Biggin are independent, arm's length investor relations and financial professionals. Neither party has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company as of the date hereof but may purchase its securities from time to time for investment purposes.

ABOUT PAC ROOTS

PACR is the future of genetics. By focusing on elite cannabis genetic development, the Company maximizes the quality of its products, by keeping yields and profit margins high. PacRoots subsidizes costs with several strategic partners; Phenome One, one of the largest live genetic libraries in Canada composed of over 350+ live cultivars as well as their JV partnership with Rock Creek Farms and Speakeasy Cannabis Club which leverages existing infrastructure, equipment and access to land on a 100 acre Hemp Project. This combination has the company positioned to be cash-flow positive within their first year of trading.

ON BEHALF OF PAC ROOTS CANNABIS CORP.

(signed) 'Patrick Elliott'
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.

Telephone: 604-609-6171

www.pacroots.ca

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, 'forward-looking statements'), including those identified by the expressions 'anticipate', 'believe', 'plan', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'should' and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Statements about the Company's proposed acquisition of 1088 and the proposed use of the land held by 1088 as well as the Company's joint venture operations are all forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 20:19:00 UTC
