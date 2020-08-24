Pacific Empire Mobilizes Geophysical Crew to Jean Marie

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2020) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has mobilized a geophysical crew to its Jean Marie Project ("Jean Marie" or the "Project"). Jean Marie is a copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry project located 50 km west of Centerra Gold Inc.'s Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine in central British Columbia. The Jean Marie Project has multiple mineralized zones which are open for expansion and has several additional exploration targets across the Project.

Highlights:

Ground based magnetic survey to cover area of recent rock sampling at C Zone South, where rock sampling and trenching (PEMC News Release, August 11, 2020) identified significant gold mineralization, including 4.0 g/t gold over 8 metres from trench sampling

PEMC geologists are currently conducting follow-up geochemical sampling to better understand lateral extent and significance of gold mineralization at Jean Marie

Brad Peters, Pacific Empire's President and CEO, states, "Detailed ground magnetics and follow-up geochemical sampling is the next step towards characterizing the controls on gold mineralization and identifying the most prospective target areas prior to the initiation of drilling in 2020. In addition, the presence of significant gold mineralization from recent sampling underscores the potential at Jean Marie for a gold-enriched copper porphyry system."

About Jean Marie

The Jean Marie consists of 7,350 ha of contiguous mineral claims in north-central British Columbia situated 50 kilometres west of Centerra Gold Ltd.'s Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine. PEMC holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Jean Marie. The Jean Marie straddles the contact between the Jean Marie multiphase stock and andesitic volcanics of the Late Triassic to Early Jurassic Witch Lake. Several drill-indicated zones exist on the Jean Marie, two of which have only been historically drilled to a maximum depth of 92 metres. Recent logging operations and associated infrastructure have made road-based drilling activities possible. The most recent drilling at any of the three drill indicated zones was completed at the B zone in 1997. The final hole of the 1997 program intersected 184 m @ 0.33% copper, which includes an interval of hydrothermal breccia grading 1.2% copper over 27 metres.** Numerous additional exploration targets exist on the Property, particularly along a 9 kilometre trend that extends southeasterly from the A zone.

** The Company has not verified historical drilling results but has reviewed the historical sampling and analytical procedures and has no reason to believe the historically reported results are unreliable or misleading.

Qualified Person

Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the scientific and technical information and disclosure contained in this news release.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol PEMSF.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost reverse circulation drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

