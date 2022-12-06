Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paccar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCAR   US6937181088

PACCAR, INC.

(PCAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:23 2022-12-06 pm EST
103.40 USD   +0.03%
12:42pPACCAR Announces Extra Cash Dividend
BU
12/05Allegion Names Kirk Hachigian as New Chairman
MT
11/30North American Morning Briefing: Powell in Focus -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PACCAR Announces Extra Cash Dividend

12/06/2022 | 12:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today declared an extra cash dividend of two dollars and eighty cents ($2.80) per share, payable on January 5, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022.

Mark Pigott, executive chairman, shared, “PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns and annual net income due to its industry-leading premium quality vehicles, strong growth of its aftermarket parts and financial services, and innovative use of technology to enhance customers’ operational performance.”

Preston Feight, chief executive officer, said, “PACCAR’s excellent profits and strong cash flow have enabled the company to invest in new and expanded manufacturing and distribution facilities, emerging technologies such as zero emissions powertrains, vehicle connectivity and autonomous trucks, and environmental leadership. Customer demand is very strong for the DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt new truck models, which deliver industry-leading fuel efficiency and ergonomic enhancements.”

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PACCAR, INC.
12:42pPACCAR Announces Extra Cash Dividend
BU
12/05Allegion Names Kirk Hachigian as New Chairman
MT
11/30North American Morning Briefing: Powell in Focus -2-
DJ
11/18North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Edge -2-
DJ
11/14PACCAR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/02Insider Sell: Paccar
MT
11/01Insider Sell: Paccar
MT
10/28PACCAR INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
10/26Morgan Stanley Increases PACCAR's Price Target to $91 From $89, Keeps Equalweight Ratin..
MT
10/26Credit Suisse Adjusts PACCAR's Price Target to $107 From $104, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACCAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 850 M - -
Net income 2022 2 830 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 35 945 M 35 945 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 28 500
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart PACCAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paccar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACCAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 103,36 $
Average target price 98,41 $
Spread / Average Target -4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Preston R. Feight Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harrie C. A. M. Schippers President & Chief Financial Officer
Mark Charles Pigott Vice Chairman
A. Lily Ley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John Rich Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACCAR, INC.19.86%36 790
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-3.36%26 986
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-3.47%22 413
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-12.61%22 318
KOMATSU LTD.14.09%21 299
KUBOTA CORPORATION-21.52%17 468