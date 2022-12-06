PACCAR Announces Extra Cash Dividend

PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today declared an extra cash dividend of two dollars and eighty cents ($2.80) per share, payable on January 5, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022.

Mark Pigott, executive chairman, shared, “PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns and annual net income due to its industry-leading premium quality vehicles, strong growth of its aftermarket parts and financial services, and innovative use of technology to enhance customers’ operational performance.”

Preston Feight, chief executive officer, said, “PACCAR’s excellent profits and strong cash flow have enabled the company to invest in new and expanded manufacturing and distribution facilities, emerging technologies such as zero emissions powertrains, vehicle connectivity and autonomous trucks, and environmental leadership. Customer demand is very strong for the DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt new truck models, which deliver industry-leading fuel efficiency and ergonomic enhancements.”

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005851/en/