Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paccar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCAR   US6937181088

PACCAR, INC.

(PCAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/06 01:59:45 pm
81.255 USD   -0.68%
01:46pPACCAR : Business Update (Form 8-K)
PU
01:45pPACCAR INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PACCAR : Business Update (Form 8-K)

10/06/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PACCAR Business Update

October 4, 2021, Bellevue, Washington - The ongoing global semiconductor shortage continues to affect some industries including the automotive sector. The semiconductor shortage has reduced PACCAR's truck deliveries in the third quarter of 2021 by approximately 7,000 vehicles. PACCAR's third quarter 2021 truck deliveries are estimated to be approximately 33,000 vehicles, compared to 40,100 vehicles delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

PACCAR anticipates that the semiconductor shortage and associated production inefficiencies will continue in the fourth quarter. PACCAR expects global truck production to strengthen when the supply disruptions are resolved. Global demand for the new Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks is very strong.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in this release due to a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in PACCAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Paccar Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 17:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PACCAR, INC.
01:46pPACCAR : Business Update (Form 8-K)
PU
01:45pPACCAR INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
10/05Credit Suisse Tweaks Estimates, Price Targets for 17 Names Under US Machinery, Engineer..
MT
10/05PACCAR : Credit Suisse Adjusts Price Target on PACCAR to $89 From $98, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
10/05PACCAR : Deutsche Bank Adjusts PACCAR Price Target to $85 From $93, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/05PACCAR : Wolfe Research Upgrades PACCAR to Outperform From Peer Perform, $96 Price Target
MT
10/04PACCAR : Says Semiconductor Shortage Cut Q3 Deliveries by 7,000 Trucks to 33,000
MT
10/04PACCAR : Business Update
BU
09/30Self-driving startup Aurora maps out commercial strategy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACCAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 054 M - -
Net income 2021 1 970 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 580 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 28 402 M 28 402 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart PACCAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paccar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACCAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 81,81 $
Average target price 97,81 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Preston R. Feight Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harrie C. A. M. Schippers President & Chief Financial Officer
Mark Charles Pigott Executive Chairman
A. Lily Ley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John Rich Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACCAR, INC.-5.18%28 402
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.24%24 470
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.08%24 443
EPIROC AB (PUBL)146.04%24 292
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.32.17%22 981
KOMATSU LTD.-8.23%21 939