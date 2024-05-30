PACCAR Conflict Minerals

Conflict Minerals

PACCAR strives to ensure that the minerals in our products come from conflict-free sources. PACCAR requires its suppliers to perform the necessary due diligence to determine if the minerals used in their products are from conflict-free sources. Upon request, the supplier will share information with PACCAR to meet our legal requirements, and implement the required sourcing changes to become "conflict-free".

Source: PACCAR Supplier Requirements

Commitment to Human Rights

PACCAR is committed to upholding fundamental human rights and believe that everyone should be treated with dignity, fairness, and respect. PACCAR provides fair working conditions and respects human rights. PACCAR does not use or condone the use of slave, forced, or child labor, nor will PACCAR engage in or partner with, dealers, suppliers, or other third parties who engage in, human trafficking. PACCAR expects employees, dealers, other business partners, and suppliers to adhere to the highest standards of integrity and will only retain parties that demonstrate a serious commitment to the health and safety of their workers and operate in compliance with human rights laws. PACCAR supports the fair treatment of individuals and safe working conditions and works to ensure PACCAR products are free of conflict minerals and slave or child labor.

Source: PACCAR Global Code of Conduct