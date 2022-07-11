Log in
    PCAR   US6937181088

PACCAR, INC.

(PCAR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
79.29 USD   -2.20%
05:42pPACCAR Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/07Cowen Adjusts PACCAR's Price Target to $92 From $100, Keeps Market Perform Rating
MT
06/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts PACCAR Price Target to $89 From $90, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
PACCAR Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/11/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($.34) per share, payable on September 7, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2022.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 905 M - -
Net income 2022 2 510 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 372 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 28 187 M 28 187 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 28 500
Free-Float 98,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 81,07 $
Average target price 96,33 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Preston R. Feight Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harrie C. A. M. Schippers President & Chief Financial Officer
Mark Charles Pigott Vice Chairman
A. Lily Ley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John Rich Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACCAR, INC.-8.15%28 187
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.63%21 196
KOMATSU LTD.9.00%20 391
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-25.92%18 767
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-11.75%18 500
KUBOTA CORPORATION-17.96%18 394