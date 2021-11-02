Log in
    PCAR   US6937181088

PACCAR, INC.

(PCAR)
PACCAR Honored by Women in Trucking Association

11/02/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
PACCAR was honored as a 2021 “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation,” and three PACCAR executives were recognized for their industry leadership, by the Women in Trucking Association (“WIT”). WIT is a non-profit organization that encourages the employment and promotes the accomplishments of women in the trucking industry.

WIT solicited nominations for companies with a culture that supports gender diversity, flexible hours, competitive compensation and benefits, professional development and career advancement opportunities. Employees and business partners voted to determine the honorees.

Lily Ley, PACCAR vice president and chief information officer, is named as a finalist for WIT’s 2021 “Influential Women in Trucking” award. The award highlights the achievements of female leaders in the trucking industry. Brooke Vasquez, PACCAR Parts senior director of marketing, and Erin Luke, assistant director of North American materials, are honored as 2021 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation.” This award recognizes top performers in the industry who provide leadership and support to other women and have had significant career accomplishments in the last year.

PACCAR recruits and develops a diverse workforce and supports its female professionals’ careers with resources such as the PACCAR Women’s Association, Diversity Councils, and training designed to prepare women for leadership opportunities. “PACCAR is committed to hiring, developing and promoting the most talented people and ensuring that our employees represent the diversity present in the global community,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “We are proud that Lily, Brooke and Erin have been recognized for their industry leadership.”

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.


© Business Wire 2021
