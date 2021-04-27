Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paccar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCAR

PACCAR, INC.

(PCAR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/27 04:00:00 pm
91.28 USD   -2.21%
05:56pPACCAR INC  : reases Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
09:09aPACCAR  : Q1 2021 Earnings Statement
PU
08:19aPACCAR  : Posts Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue; Shares Gain Pre-Bell
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PACCAR Inc :reases Regular Quarterly Dividend

04/27/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today approved an increase of 6% in the regular quarterly cash dividend from thirty-two cents ($.32) per share to thirty-four cents ($.34) per share. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2021.

Mark Pigott, executive chairman, shared, “PACCAR has benefited from increased share in the North American and European truck markets, as well as steady growth in its aftermarket parts and finance segments. PACCAR has delivered annual dividends, including regular quarterly and extra cash dividends, totaling approximately 50% of net income for many years. Dividends are an important element of PACCAR’s shareholder returns, which have exceeded the S&P 500 index for the last 15 years.”

Preston Feight, chief executive officer, said, “PACCAR introduced the next generation Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt Model 579 trucks in the first quarter. The vehicles offer enhanced aerodynamics providing up to 7% increased fuel efficiency, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and 15” configurable digital displays. Peterbilt and Kenworth also introduced new medium-duty trucks with an eight inch wider cab, easier entry and a premium interior. DAF has begun production of CF Electric trucks in the European market. Customer demand for PACCAR trucks, aftermarket parts and financial services is very strong.”

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PACCAR, INC.
05:56pPACCAR INC  : reases Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
09:09aPACCAR  : Q1 2021 Earnings Statement
PU
08:19aPACCAR  : Posts Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue; Shares Gain Pre-Bell
MT
08:11aPACCAR : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:10aPACCAR  : Posts Q1 EPS of $1.35 Vs. Street Forecast of $1.26
MT
08:09aPACCAR  : Posts Q1 Revenue of $5.41 Billion vs. Street Forecast of $5.22 Billion
MT
08:07aPACCAR INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08:07aPACCAR  : Achieves Very Good Quarterly Revenues and Profits
BU
08:04aPACCAR  : Earnings Flash (PCAR) PACCAR Posts Q1 Revenue $5.85B, vs. Street Est o..
MT
04/15Daimler's Spanish unit can be liable for cartel damages, EU court adviser say..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 374 M - -
Net income 2021 1 976 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 32 402 M 32 402 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart PACCAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paccar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACCAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 99,44 $
Last Close Price 93,34 $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Preston R. Feight Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harrie C. A. M. Schippers President & Chief Financial Officer
Mark Charles Pigott Executive Chairman
Thomas Kyle Quinn Co-Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
A. Lily Ley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACCAR, INC.8.18%32 402
EPIROC AB (PUBL)35.58%28 453
KUBOTA CORPORATION13.86%28 429
KOMATSU LTD.13.43%27 887
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION10.87%26 356
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.20.79%21 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ