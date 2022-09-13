Advanced search
    PCAR   US6937181088

PACCAR, INC.

(PCAR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-09-13 pm EDT
87.32 USD   -2.36%
PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/18NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
08/17Vertical Research Downgrades PACCAR to Hold From Buy
MT
PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

09/13/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today approved an increase of 9% in the regular quarterly cash dividend from thirty-four cents ($.34) per share to thirty-seven cents ($.37) per share. The dividend will be payable on December 6, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022.

Mark Pigott, executive chairman, shared, “PACCAR is achieving excellent business results in its strong truck markets worldwide. PACCAR has delivered annual dividends, including regular quarterly and extra cash dividends, totaling approximately 50% of net income for many years. PACCAR’s shareholder returns have exceeded the S&P 500 index for the last 20 years.”

Preston Feight, chief executive officer, said, “Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF’s new range of fuel efficient heavy- and medium-duty trucks and PACCAR’s growing aftermarket parts and finance businesses are delivering excellent performance for our customers. PACCAR is an industry technology leader in zero emissions trucks, autonomous vehicle development and connected truck services.”

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 440 M - -
Net income 2022 2 674 M - -
Net cash 2022 6 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 31 096 M 31 096 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 28 500
Free-Float 98,3%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACCAR, INC.1.33%31 096
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-18.01%22 072
KOMATSU LTD.7.48%19 235
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-24.91%19 093
KUBOTA CORPORATION-13.73%18 407
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-24.48%17 263