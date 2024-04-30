PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today approved an increase of 11% in the regular quarterly cash dividend from twenty-seven cents ($.27) per share to thirty cents ($.30) per share. The dividend will be payable on June 5, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2024.

Mark Pigott, executive chairman, shared, “PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns and profitability, for decades, due to its leadership in premium quality vehicles and aftermarket services. PACCAR has delivered annual dividends, including regular quarterly and extra cash dividends, totaling approximately 50% of net income for many years. PACCAR’s shareholders have earned returns that have exceeded the S&P 500 index for the last 20 years.”

Preston Feight, chief executive officer, commented, “Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks deliver excellent fuel efficiency, industry-leading driver comfort and low operating costs to our customers. PACCAR is manufacturing the most impressive new truck range in its history and is investing in the next generation of vehicle technologies. PACCAR Parts and PACCAR Financial Services are contributing significantly to the success of PACCAR and its customers.”

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.

