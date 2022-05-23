Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paccar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCAR   US6937181088

PACCAR, INC.

(PCAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 12:38:57 pm EDT
82.18 USD   +2.96%
12:18pPACCAR : Investor Conference - Form 8-K
PU
12:14pPACCAR INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:01pPACCAR Investor Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PACCAR : Investor Conference - Form 8-K

05/23/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PACCAR Investor Conference

May 23, 2022, Bellevue, Washington - PACCAR will hold meetings with research analysts and institutional shareholders commencing at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on June 1, 2022 in New York, New York. A real-time Webcast of these events will be available at www.paccar.com. Webcast replays will be available following the event at the same link until June 30, 2022.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

###

Disclaimer

Paccar Inc. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 16:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PACCAR, INC.
12:18pPACCAR : Investor Conference - Form 8-K
PU
12:14pPACCAR INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:01pPACCAR Investor Conference
BU
05/10PACCAR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/03PACCAR INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
05/03Engine maker Cummins takes $158 million charge over operations halt in Russia
RE
04/29PACCAR INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or ..
AQ
04/29Declaration of Voting Results by PACCAR Inc
CI
04/27BofA Securities Adjusts PACCAR's Price Target to $86 from $90, Keeps Underperform Ratin..
MT
04/27Credit Suisse Adjusts PACCAR's Price Target to $113 from $112, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACCAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 638 M - -
Net income 2022 2 486 M - -
Net cash 2022 6 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 27 749 M 27 749 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 28 500
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart PACCAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paccar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACCAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 79,81 $
Average target price 96,56 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Preston R. Feight Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harrie C. A. M. Schippers President & Chief Financial Officer
Mark Charles Pigott Vice Chairman
A. Lily Ley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John Rich Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACCAR, INC.-9.57%27 749
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-13.19%24 335
KOMATSU LTD.19.21%23 740
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-18.59%21 699
KUBOTA CORPORATION-9.59%21 664
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-10.66%19 936