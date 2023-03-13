Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paccar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCAR   US6937181088

PACCAR, INC.

(PCAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:35:28 2023-03-13 pm EDT
71.69 USD   -0.88%
12:01pPACCAR Recognizes 10 PPM Quality Award Winners
BU
03/01Paccar : ESG Report
PU
02/23UBS Adjusts PACCAR's Price Target to $77 From $74, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PACCAR Recognizes 10 PPM Quality Award Winners

03/13/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PACCAR annually recognizes suppliers who exceed PACCAR’s 10 ppm quality standard, or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR. To qualify, suppliers must also meet demanding criteria for customer support and continuous improvement. For 2022, PACCAR recognizes 453 suppliers in 34 countries on five continents for achieving this high level of quality performance.

“PACCAR’s 10 ppm suppliers achieved and sustained exceptional quality in 2022, reflecting PACCAR’s commitment to provide its customers the highest quality products and transportation solutions in the industry,” said Daryl Simon, PACCAR vice president of quality.

Darrin Siver, PACCAR executive vice president, said, “PACCAR’s top suppliers continued to invest in new product and process technologies while effectively navigating a challenging year. PACCAR develops strong supplier partnerships and is proud to recognize and congratulate these suppliers for achieving 10 ppm quality.”

The list of PACCAR’s 2022 10 ppm award winners worldwide can be found at www.paccar.com.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on Nasdaq Stock Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PACCAR, INC.
12:01pPACCAR Recognizes 10 PPM Quality Award Winners
BU
03/01Paccar : ESG Report
PU
02/23UBS Adjusts PACCAR's Price Target to $77 From $74, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/22PACCAR INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/17Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on PACCAR to $90 From $87, Maintains Strong Buy Rati..
MT
02/14Deutsche Bank Adjusts PACCAR Price Target to $69 From $104, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
02/13PACCAR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/09Deutsche Bank Trims PACCAR's Price Target to $28 From $29, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
02/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on PACCAR to $98 From $64.89, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
02/08PACCAR, INC. : 50% Stock Dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACCAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 870 M - -
Net income 2023 3 416 M - -
Net cash 2023 6 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 4,71%
Capitalization 37 788 M 37 788 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 31 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart PACCAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paccar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACCAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 72,32 $
Average target price 74,85 $
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Preston R. Feight Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harrie C. A. M. Schippers President & Chief Financial Officer
Mark Charles Pigott Vice Chairman
A. Lily Ley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John Rich Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACCAR, INC.9.61%37 788
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG7.20%27 236
KOMATSU LTD.18.95%23 965
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-3.92%20 707
EPIROC AB (PUBL)0.50%20 588
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.20%19 851