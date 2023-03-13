PACCAR Recognizes 10 PPM Quality Award Winners

PACCAR annually recognizes suppliers who exceed PACCAR’s 10 ppm quality standard, or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR. To qualify, suppliers must also meet demanding criteria for customer support and continuous improvement. For 2022, PACCAR recognizes 453 suppliers in 34 countries on five continents for achieving this high level of quality performance.

“PACCAR’s 10 ppm suppliers achieved and sustained exceptional quality in 2022, reflecting PACCAR’s commitment to provide its customers the highest quality products and transportation solutions in the industry,” said Daryl Simon, PACCAR vice president of quality.

Darrin Siver, PACCAR executive vice president, said, “PACCAR’s top suppliers continued to invest in new product and process technologies while effectively navigating a challenging year. PACCAR develops strong supplier partnerships and is proud to recognize and congratulate these suppliers for achieving 10 ppm quality.”

The list of PACCAR’s 2022 10 ppm award winners worldwide can be found at www.paccar.com.

