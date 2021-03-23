Log in
PACCAR : Recognizes Top Performing Suppliers in North America

03/23/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management program (SPM) to evaluate supplier performance in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives.

Each year, PACCAR recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM program. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader and Achiever status. The SPM program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers, which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations.

“PACCAR is pleased with the level of engagement from our suppliers in this very rigorous SPM program. Our suppliers create value for PACCAR, its customers and dealers, and their own companies under this program. We congratulate all of our suppliers that earned an award in 2020, which was a year of extraordinary challenges due to the global pandemic,” said Ron Augustyn, PACCAR vice president of global purchasing.

   

The 2020 SPM Masters are:

 

MSSL Wiring System Inc. based in Warren, OH

PKC Group North America based in Farmington Hills, MI

Rago and Son, Inc. based in Oakland, CA

Superior Trim based in Findlay, OH

     
   

The 2020 SPM Leaders are:

 

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

ConMet (Wheel ends)

Cummins, Inc.

GRA-MAG Truck Interiors LLC

Inteva Products, LLC

Metalsa S.A. de C.V.

Paramont Mfg LLC

VOSS Automotive, Inc.

 

 

ConMet (Castings)

Cummins Emissions Solutions

Flexfab, LLC

Horton, Inc.

LEONI Wiring Systems, Inc.

NIC Global

Pilkington North America

     
   

The 2020 SPM Achievers are:

 

Accuride Corporation

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations

ConMet (Plastics)

Drive Automotive Industries of America, Inc.

Grakon LLC

Lincoln Industries

MAHLE

Meritor, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Valeo North America Inc.

 

 

ATCO Products

CK Technologies

Dana Incorporated

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Howmet Aerospace

Link Manufacturing, Ltd

Mayville Engineering Company

Michelin North America Inc.

Ryerson

Vibracoustic USA, Inc.

“High performance from our key suppliers is instrumental to PACCAR’s success. We appreciate what our suppliers have done in support of PACCAR, and the investments they have made,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR senior vice president.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.


© Business Wire 2021
