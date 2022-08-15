Log in
    PCAR   US6937181088

PACCAR, INC.

(PCAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:18 2022-08-15 pm EDT
94.31 USD   +0.61%
PACCAR to Offer Cummins X15N Natural Gas Engine

08/15/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
PACCAR will work with Cummins Inc. to offer the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine in Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks. The X15N is the first natural gas engine to be specifically designed for heavy-duty truck applications with up to 500 horsepower output. The engine will include the integration of the Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies fuel delivery system.

“PACCAR can help customers achieve their business goals by offering sustainable, affordable power solutions that use proven engine technology and existing infrastructure,” said John Rich, PACCAR Chief Technology Officer.

PACCAR, Cummins and several customers including FedEx Freight and Knight-Swift will demonstrate the ability to achieve lower carbon emissions for long-haul transport using internal combustion engine technology.

“The X15N is essential to our commitment to help customers reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and to improve NOx. Importantly for the customer, the X15N will reduce the cost of adopting low emissions technologies for their fleet, and gives them the confidence to do so, built on the strong foundation of more than 30 years of experience with natural gas,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, Vice President and President, Cummins Engine Business.

When operating on renewable natural gas, also known as RNG or biomethane, the X15N engine will be able to achieve major reductions in the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions of Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks. This can range from a 90 percent reduction to carbon neutral, or even carbon negative, depending on the bio-source and waste feedstock used to produce the fuel.

The new X15N is capable of lower NOx levels than the 2024 EPA and CARB standards. Equally impressive is the 1,850 ft-lbs. of peak torque output provided by the X15N, which will provide optimum performance when paired with Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies HD and XD Transmission.

About PACCAR

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24.0 billion in 2021. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.


© Business Wire 2022
