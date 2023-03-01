Paccar : ESG Report

This presentation may contain statements that are forward looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. A summary of risks and uncertainties is described in more detail in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We undertake no duty to update or revise this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For the most recent financial, risk and other information about PACCAR, please see our SEC filings and most recent earnings release available on the Investor Relations page of www.paccar.com.
Sustainability At a Glance
$505M
$341M
2022 Capital
2022 R&D
# of Kenworth,
Investments
Peterbilt and DAF
zero emissions truck
models in production
$7.3B
2014
35% / 25%
Invested over the last
The year we started
Science Based
decade in:
reporting emissions
Targets by 2030:
•
Environmentally
data to CDP;
• Reduce Scope 1
friendly manufacturing
last 8 years rated
(internal operations)
and distribution
A or A-; 2022 A rating
and Scope 2
facilities
represents top 1.5% of
(purchased energy)
•
Advanced new
18,000+ companies that
by 35%
vehicle models
reported to CDP
• Reduce Scope 3 Use
• Innovative
of Sold Product by
technologies
25%*
*from 2018 base year; Scope 3 is inclusive only of use of sold products
Financial Services
5%
Parts20%
2022 Revenue
by Segment
75%
Truck and Other
Driven by Quality, Technology and Innovation
Long history
84 years
Dividends paid
Proven commitment
of positive returns
of consecutive
every year
to environmental leadership, social
for shareholders
profitability
since 1941
responsibility and philanthropy
Strategy and Leadership for the Future
PACCAR has always believed that environmental responsibility is essential to the company's success. Additionally, we're attuned to various external trends driving development and adoption of new technologies in the transportation industry.