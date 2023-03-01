Advanced search
    PCAR   US6937181088

PACCAR, INC.

(PCAR)
  Report
02:09:26 2023-03-01 pm EST
72.81 USD   +0.84%
01:54pPaccar : ESG Report
PU
02/23UBS Adjusts PACCAR's Price Target to $77 From $74, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/22PACCAR INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
Paccar : ESG Report

03/01/2023 | 01:54pm EST
ESG Presentation

Forward Looking / Cautionary Statements

This presentation may contain statements that are forward looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. A summary of risks and uncertainties is described in more detail in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We undertake no duty to update or revise this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For the most recent financial, risk and other information about PACCAR, please see our SEC filings and most recent earnings release available on the Investor Relations page of www.paccar.com.

2

Sustainability At a Glance

$505M

$341M

9

2022 Capital

2022 R&D

# of Kenworth,

Investments

Peterbilt and DAF

zero emissions truck

models in production

$7.3B

2014

35% / 25%

Invested over the last

The year we started

Science Based

decade in:

reporting emissions

Targets by 2030:

Environmentally

data to CDP;

Reduce Scope 1

friendly manufacturing

last 8 years rated

(internal operations)

and distribution

A or A-; 2022 A rating

and Scope 2

facilities

represents top 1.5% of

(purchased energy)

Advanced new

18,000+ companies that

by 35%

vehicle models

reported to CDP

Reduce Scope 3 Use

Innovative

of Sold Product by

technologies

25%*

*from 2018 base year; Scope 3 is inclusive only of use of sold products

Financial Services

5%

Parts20%

2022 Revenue

by Segment

75%

Truck and Other

3

Driven by Quality, Technology and Innovation

Long history

84 years

Dividends paid

Proven commitment

of positive returns

of consecutive

every year

to environmental leadership, social

for shareholders

profitability

since 1941

responsibility and philanthropy

4

Strategy and Leadership for the Future

PACCAR has always believed that environmental responsibility is essential to the company's success. Additionally, we're attuned to various external trends driving development and adoption of new technologies in the transportation industry.

Increased

Investor

Customers'

Legislation

Advancements

societal concerns

push for ESG

sustainability

requiring

in battery

about climate

and operating

lower GHG

and charging

change

efficiency

emissions

technology

goals

SUSTAINABILITY DRIVERS

5

Disclaimer

Paccar Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 18:53:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 870 M - -
Net income 2023 3 413 M - -
Net cash 2023 6 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 4,72%
Capitalization 37 725 M 37 725 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 31 100
Free-Float 98,7%
