Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain statements that are forward looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. A summary of risks and uncertainties is described in more detail in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

We undertake no duty to update or revise this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For the most recent financial, risk and other information about PACCAR, please see our SEC filings and most recent earnings release available on the Investor Relations page of www.paccar.com.

July 2024

Index

PACCAR Overview

4

>6t Global Truck Market

26

Global Dealer Network

48

Our Culture

5

>16t Truck Market Size

27

Kenworth and Peterbilt Locations

49

PACCAR Brands

6

PACCAR Strategy

29

Financial Services Strategy

50

New Kenworth T680

8

Investing Throughout the Business Cycle

30

Heavy Duty Market Share

51

New Peterbilt Model 579

9

MX Engine Production

31

DAF Brasil

52

New Peterbilt Model 589

10

Zero Emission Trucks

32

Rest of World Growth

53

New Kenworth and Peterbilt Medium Duty

11

Battery Charging Solutions

33

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

54

New DAF XD, XF, XG, XG+

12

Battery Strategy

34

Emissions Regulations Summary

55

New DAF Truck Models

13

Battery Cell Production Joint Venture

35

Fuel Economy Improvement

56

PACCAR Powertrain

14

Batteries in Multiple Applications

36

ESG Leadership

57

Truck Production

15

Autonomous Trucks

37

Structurally Stronger

58

Excellent Financial Performance

16

Role in Autonomous Trucking

38

Revenues and Profits

60

Net Income Margin

17

Aurora Partnership

39

Financial Results

61

Inventory Turns

18

Advantage & Proprietary Content

40

Historical Gross Margins

62

SG&A % of Sales

19

Connected Services

41

Truck Results

63

Net Income per Truck

20

Platform Science Partnership

42

Parts Results

64

ROIC

21

PACCAR Innovation Center

43

Financial Services Results

65

Capital Allocation Strategy

22

Global Embedded Services

44

Credit Rating

66

Dividends and Stock Repurchases

23

Manufacturing Capacity Investments

45

Competitive Advantages

67

Excellent Dividend Yield

24

Parts Strategy

46

Appendix

68

Trucking Moves the Economy

25

Distribution Centers and Dealer Map

47

July 2024

PACCAR

A Global Technology Company in Commercial Vehicles

2023 Revenues $35.1B

2023 Net Income $4.6B

2023 Avg Dividend Yield 5.3%

85 Years of Consecutive Profitability; Dividend Paid Every Year Since 1941

Truck and Other

$26.9B Revenues

Premium Quality Light, Medium and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Diesel and

Alternative Fuel Powertrains

Truck and

Other

77%

July 2024

Parts

18%

Fin Svcs

5%

Aftermarket Parts

$6.4B Revenues Distribute Aftermarket Parts through Global Network of over 2,300 Dealerships

Financial Services

$1.8B Revenues

Finance and leasing portfolio of 233,000 trucks and trailers, with assets of $21.0B

Our Vision

PACCAR is creating trucks and transportation solutions that drive the world's future. Our focus is on doing things in an ethical and disciplined manner. We make decisions utilizing conservative financial principles and common sense for the long-termbenefit of our customers, employees and shareholders.

Highest

Operational

Conservative

Long-Term

Quality

Financial

Integrity

Excellence

Perspective

Management

July 2024

PACCAR's business segments include Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, Aftermarket Parts, Financial Services and Information Technology. PACCAR's premium brands Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF are the premier light, medium and heavy duty commercial trucks in their markets. Other brands include PACCAR Powertrain, PACCAR Parts, PACCAR Financial, and PACCAR

Leasing.

July 2024

Page 6

PACCAR's product investments

Our products reflect our core

deliver industry-leading

brand values of quality,

performance and value to our

innovation and technology

customers

New Kenworth T680

Kenworth's next generation T680 heavy truck features an

enhanced aerodynamic exterior design, driver optimized technology, including a customizable 15" digital dash display, and 7% greater fuel economy

July 2024

New Peterbilt Model 579

Peterbilt's new Model 579 Class 8 truck sets the standard for technology and driver comfort and delivers 7% greater fuel efficiency

July 2024

New Peterbilt Model 589

Peterbilt's new Model 589 Class 8

truck features a new 2.1-meter-wide cab with advanced driver technology and a new digital display

July 2024

