Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may contain statements that are forward looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. A summary of risks and uncertainties is described in more detail in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
We undertake no duty to update or revise this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For the most recent financial, risk and other information about PACCAR, please see our SEC filings and most recent earnings release available on the Investor Relations page of www.paccar.com.
July 2024
Index
PACCAR Overview
Global Truck Market
Global Dealer Network
Our Culture
Truck Market Size
Kenworth and Peterbilt Locations
PACCAR Brands
PACCAR Strategy
Financial Services Strategy
New Kenworth T680
Investing Throughout the Business Cycle
Heavy Duty Market Share
New Peterbilt Model 579
MX Engine Production
DAF Brasil
New Peterbilt Model 589
Zero Emission Trucks
Rest of World Growth
New Kenworth and Peterbilt Medium Duty
Battery Charging Solutions
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
New DAF XD, XF, XG, XG+
Battery Strategy
Emissions Regulations Summary
New DAF Truck Models
Battery Cell Production Joint Venture
Fuel Economy Improvement
PACCAR Powertrain
Batteries in Multiple Applications
ESG Leadership
57
Truck Production
Autonomous Trucks
Structurally Stronger
Excellent Financial Performance
Role in Autonomous Trucking
Revenues and Profits
Net Income Margin
Aurora Partnership
Financial Results
Inventory Turns
Advantage & Proprietary Content
Historical Gross Margins
SG&A % of Sales
Connected Services
Truck Results
Net Income per Truck
Platform Science Partnership
Parts Results
ROIC
PACCAR Innovation Center
Financial Services Results
Capital Allocation Strategy
Global Embedded Services
Credit Rating
Dividends and Stock Repurchases
Manufacturing Capacity Investments
Competitive Advantages
Excellent Dividend Yield
Parts Strategy
Appendix
Trucking Moves the Economy
Distribution Centers and Dealer Map
July 2024
PACCAR
A Global Technology Company in Commercial Vehicles
2023 Revenues $35.1B
2023 Net Income $4.6B
2023 Avg Dividend Yield 5.3%
85 Years of Consecutive Profitability; Dividend Paid Every Year Since 1941
Truck and Other
$26.9B Revenues
Premium Quality Light, Medium and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Diesel and
Alternative Fuel Powertrains
Truck and
Other
77%
July 2024
Parts
18%
Fin Svcs
5%
Aftermarket Parts
$6.4B Revenues Distribute Aftermarket Parts through Global Network of over 2,300 Dealerships
Financial Services
$1.8B Revenues
Finance and leasing portfolio of 233,000 trucks and trailers, with assets of $21.0B
Our Vision
PACCAR is creating trucks and transportation solutions that drive the world's future. Our focus is on doing things in an ethical and disciplined manner. We make decisions utilizing conservative financial principles and common sense for the long-termbenefit of our customers, employees and shareholders.
Highest
Operational
Conservative
Long-Term
Quality
Financial
Integrity
Excellence
Perspective
Management
July 2024
PACCAR's business segments include Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, Aftermarket Parts, Financial Services and Information Technology. PACCAR's premium brands Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF are the premier light, medium and heavy duty commercial trucks in their markets. Other brands include PACCAR Powertrain, PACCAR Parts, PACCAR Financial, and PACCAR
Leasing.
July 2024
PACCAR's product investments
Our products reflect our core
deliver industry-leading
brand values of quality,
performance and value to our
innovation and technology
customers
New Kenworth T680
Kenworth's next generation T680 heavy truck features an
enhanced aerodynamic exterior design, driver optimized technology, including a customizable 15" digital dash display, and 7% greater fuel economy
July 2024
New Peterbilt Model 579
Peterbilt's new Model 579 Class 8 truck sets the standard for technology and driver comfort and delivers 7% greater fuel efficiency
July 2024
New Peterbilt Model 589
Peterbilt's new Model 589 Class 8
truck features a new 2.1-meter-wide cab with advanced driver technology and a new digital display
July 2024
