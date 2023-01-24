Paccar : Q4 2022 Earnings Statement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PACCAR Achieves Record Annual Revenues and Net Income

New Truck Models and Strong Global Growth Drive Results

January 24, 2023, Bellevue, Washington - "PACCAR reported record annual revenues and net income in 2022," said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. "PACCAR's excellent results reflect the strong demand for premium quality DAF, Peterbilt and Kenworth new truck models worldwide, record aftermarket parts profits and strong financial services performance. I am very proud of our employees and dealers who have delivered outstanding trucks and transportation solutions to our customers."

PACCAR achieved quarterly revenues of $8.13 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the $6.69 billion reported in the same period in 2021. The company earned $921.3 million ($2.64 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022, 78% higher than the $518.7 million ($1.49 per diluted share) earned in the fourth quarter of 2021. PACCAR achieved revenues of $28.82 billion in 2022, compared to revenues of $23.52 billion in 2021. The company earned $3.01 billion ($8.63 per diluted share) in 2022, compared to $1.87 billion ($5.35 per diluted share) earned in 2021.

"PACCAR is manufacturing the most comprehensive new truck range in its history, including new DAF XG+, XG, XF and XD heavy trucks which were named International Truck of the Year, new Peterbilt 579 and Kenworth T680 heavy-duty trucks that feature major aerodynamic and technology enhancements, and new Kenworth and Peterbilt medium-duty trucks. These vehicles deliver premium quality, excellent fuel efficiency and low operating costs for our customers. PACCAR is also investing in the next generation of products and technologies to further enhance customers' operating efficiency. These investments include Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF battery electric trucks, hydrogen internal combustion and fuel cell powertrains, enhanced PACCAR Connect telematics solutions, and ongoing development of the PACCAR Autonomous Vehicle Platform," added Feight.

PACCAR Dividends

PACCAR declared cash dividends of $4.19 per share during 2022. This included a $2.80 per share extra cash dividend paid on January 5, 2023. PACCAR also declared a 50% stock dividend in December and will issue the new shares on February 7, 2023, after which the regular quarterly cash dividend will be increased to $.25 per share. "PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns and annual net income due to its industry-leading premium quality vehicles, strong growth of its aftermarket parts and financial services, and innovative use of technology," shared Mark Pigott, executive chairman. PACCAR delivered a total shareholder return of 17.1%, including regular quarterly and extra cash dividends paid, in 2022.