Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may contain statements that are forward looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. A summary of risks and uncertainties is described in more detail in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
We undertake no duty to update or revise this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For the most recent financial, risk and other information about PACCAR, please see our SEC filings and most recent earnings release available on the Investor Relations page of www.paccar.com.
July 2023
Index
PACCAR Overview
Excellent Dividend Yield
Distribution Centers and Dealer Map
Our Culture
Trucking Moves the Economy
Global Dealer Network
PACCAR Brands
>6t Global Truck Market
Kenworth and Peterbilt Locations
New Kenworth T680
>16t Truck Market Size
Financial Services Strategy
New Peterbilt Model 579
PACCAR Strategy
Heavy Duty Market Share
New Kenworth and Peterbilt Medium Duty
Investing Throughout the Business Cycle
DAF Brasil
New DAF XD, XF, XG, XG+
MX Engine Production
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
New DAF Truck Models
Zero Emission Trucks
Emissions Global Overview
PACCAR Powertrain
Battery Charging Solutions
ESG Leadership
Truck Production
Autonomous Trucks
Revenues and Profits
Excellent Financial Performance
Aurora Partnership
Financial Results
Operating Margin
Connected Services
Historical Gross Margins
Inventory Turns
Platform Science Partnership
Truck Results
SG&A % of Sales
PACCAR Innovation Center
Parts Results
Net Income per Truck
Global Embedded Services
Financial Services Results
ROIC
Facility Investments
Credit Rating
Capital Allocation Strategy
Parts Strategy
Competitive Advantages
Dividends and Stock Repurchases
Parts and Finance Contribution to Profit
Appendix
July 2023
PACCAR
A Global Technology Company in Commercial Vehicles
2022 Revenues $28.8B
2022 Net Income $3.0B
2022 Avg Dividend Yield 4.6%
84 Years of Consecutive Profitability; Dividend Paid Every Year Since 1941
Truck and Other
$21.5B Revenues
Premium Quality Light, Medium and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Diesel and
Alternative Fuel Powertrains
Truck and
Other
75%
July 2023
Parts
20%
Fin Svcs
5%
Aftermarket Parts
$5.8B Revenues Distribute Aftermarket Parts through Global Network of over 2,300 Dealerships
Financial Services
$1.5B Revenues
Finance and leasing portfolio of 217,400 trucks and trailers, with assets of $17.2B
Our Culture
PACCAR is a company with a great culture and a bright future. Our focus is on doing things in an ethical and disciplined manner. We make decisions utilizing conservative financial principles and common sense for the long- termbenefit of our customers, employees and shareholders.
Highest
Operational
Conservative
Long-Term
Quality
Financial
Integrity
Excellence
Perspective
Management
July 2023
Disclaimer
