Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain statements that are forward looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. A summary of risks and uncertainties is described in more detail in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

We undertake no duty to update or revise this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For the most recent financial, risk and other information about PACCAR, please see our SEC filings and most recent earnings release available on the Investor Relations page of www.paccar.com.

July 2023

Page 2

Index

PACCAR Overview

4

Excellent Dividend Yield

23

Distribution Centers and Dealer Map

42

Our Culture

5

Trucking Moves the Economy

24

Global Dealer Network

43

PACCAR Brands

6

>6t Global Truck Market

25

Kenworth and Peterbilt Locations

44

New Kenworth T680

8

>16t Truck Market Size

26

Financial Services Strategy

45

New Peterbilt Model 579

9

PACCAR Strategy

28

Heavy Duty Market Share

46

New Kenworth and Peterbilt Medium Duty

10

Investing Throughout the Business Cycle

29

DAF Brasil

47

New DAF XD, XF, XG, XG+

11

MX Engine Production

30

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

48

New DAF Truck Models

12

Zero Emission Trucks

31

Emissions Global Overview

49

PACCAR Powertrain

13

Battery Charging Solutions

32

ESG Leadership

50

Truck Production

14

Autonomous Trucks

33

Revenues and Profits

52

Excellent Financial Performance

15

Aurora Partnership

34

Financial Results

53

Operating Margin

16

Connected Services

35

Historical Gross Margins

54

Inventory Turns

17

Platform Science Partnership

36

Truck Results

55

SG&A % of Sales

18

PACCAR Innovation Center

37

Parts Results

56

Net Income per Truck

19

Global Embedded Services

38

Financial Services Results

57

ROIC

20

Facility Investments

39

Credit Rating

58

Capital Allocation Strategy

21

Parts Strategy

40

Competitive Advantages

59

Dividends and Stock Repurchases

22

Parts and Finance Contribution to Profit

41

Appendix

60

July 2023

Page 3

PACCAR

A Global Technology Company in Commercial Vehicles

2022 Revenues $28.8B

2022 Net Income $3.0B

2022 Avg Dividend Yield 4.6%

84 Years of Consecutive Profitability; Dividend Paid Every Year Since 1941

Truck and Other

$21.5B Revenues

Premium Quality Light, Medium and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Diesel and

Alternative Fuel Powertrains

Truck and

Other

75%

July 2023

Page 4

Parts

20%

Fin Svcs

5%

Aftermarket Parts

$5.8B Revenues Distribute Aftermarket Parts through Global Network of over 2,300 Dealerships

Financial Services

$1.5B Revenues

Finance and leasing portfolio of 217,400 trucks and trailers, with assets of $17.2B

Our Culture

PACCAR is a company with a great culture and a bright future. Our focus is on doing things in an ethical and disciplined manner. We make decisions utilizing conservative financial principles and common sense for the long- termbenefit of our customers, employees and shareholders.

Highest

Operational

Conservative

Long-Term

Quality

Financial

Integrity

Excellence

Perspective

Management

July 2023

Page 5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Paccar Inc. published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 20:38:23 UTC.