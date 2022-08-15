Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Pace Development Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACE   TH4707010005

PACE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(PACE)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2020-07-02
0.0300 THB   -.--%
08/15PACE DEVELOPMENT : SET announces that APEX NOK PACE and TSF do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022
PU
08/15PACE DEVELOPMENT : SP signs posted on listed companies for failure to submit financial statements ending June 30, 2022
PU
08/05PACE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Informing the change of main secured creditor of Pace Development Corporation Public Company Limited and Pace Country Club Company Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pace Development : SET announces that APEX NOK PACE and TSF do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022

08/15/2022 | 10:42pm EDT
SET announces that APEX NOK PACE and TSF do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022

SET announces the listed companies which do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022 within specified period as the following.

  1. APEX DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (APEX) 1/
  2. NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NOK) 1/ 2/
  3. PACE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PACE) 1/ 2/
  4. THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF) 1/
    Currently, the securities of these 4 companies have been suspended from trading by SET.

August 16, 2022

---------------------------------------------------

1/ The listed company which is subject to possible delisting as performance or financial positions fit the criteria for possible delisting. 2/ The listed company which is during rehabilitation process under the Bankruptcy Act.

Disclaimer

Pace Development Corporation pcl published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 02:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2019 1 934 M - -
Net income 2019 -2 421 M - -
Net Debt 2019 11 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,38x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 431 M 12,1 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 6,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart PACE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pace Development Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sorapoj Techakraisri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Prajak Jangsangtong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kraithip Krairiksh Chairman
Pornson Patanasin COO, Secretary & Executive Director
Wisit Kanjanopas Executive Director & Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION0.00%12
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.22%35 397
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.69%27 758
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.06%27 605
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.23%27 383
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.99%25 284