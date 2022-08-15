Pace Development : SET announces that APEX NOK PACE and TSF do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022

SET announces that APEX NOK PACE and TSF do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022

SET announces the listed companies which do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022 within specified period as the following.

APEX DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (APEX) 1/ NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NOK) 1/ 2/ PACE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PACE) 1/ 2/ THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF) 1/

Currently, the securities of these 4 companies have been suspended from trading by SET.

August 16, 2022

---------------------------------------------------

1/ The listed company which is subject to possible delisting as performance or financial positions fit the criteria for possible delisting. 2/ The listed company which is during rehabilitation process under the Bankruptcy Act.