Pace Pakistan : Notice of Annual General Meeting

A member eligible to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint another member as proxy to attend and vote in the meeting. Proxies in order to be effective must be received by the company not later than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting.
In order to be valid, an instrument of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney, must be deposited at the Company's Registered Office, First Capital House, 96-B-1, M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg-III Lahore, not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.
Pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018, the shareholders will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through postal ballot for election of directors
Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017, the shareholders residing in a city and holding at least 10% of the total paid up share capital may demand the Company to provide the facility of video-link for participating in the meeting.
The demand for video-link facility shall be received by the Share Registrar of the Company or directly to the Company at the email address given herein blow at least 7 (seven) days prior to the date of the meeting on the Standard Form which can be downloaded from the company's website: www.pacepakistan.com
Further, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan vide its Circular No.5 dated March 17, 2020, has directed the listed companies to modify their usual planning for General Meetings for the wellbeing of shareholders in light of the threat posed by the evolving COVID -19 situation.
Accordingly, the shareholders of the Company can opt to attend the meeting through Video/Webex. The shareholders whose names appear in the Books of the Company by the close of business on 20 October 2022 and who are interested to attend AGM through online platform are hereby requested to get themselves, registered with the Company Secretary Office by providing the following details at least 7 (seven) days prior before the meeting; through following means; Email;sajjadahmad@pacepakistan.com,asattar@pacepakistan.com, WhatsApp Number0303-4444800,0301-8449940
Please mention your Name, CNIC No, Folio / CDC A/C No & Number of shares for your identification.
Upon receipt of the above information from interested shareholders, the Company will send the login details / password at their email addresses. On the AGM day, shareholders will be able to login and participate in the AGM proceedings through their smartphones or computer devices from any convenient location.
The members can also send their comments/suggestions related to the agenda items of the meeting on the above mentioned email and Whats App number .The login facility will be opened 30 minutes before the meeting time to enable the participants to join the meeting.
Address of Independent Share Registrar of the Company: Name :Corplink (Pvt.) Limited,
Wings Arcade, 1-K, Commercial Model Town, Lahore, (042) 35839182
The Notice of Annual General Meeting has been placed on the Company's website:www.pacepakistan.com
a) Individual beneficial owners of CDC entitled to attend and vote at the meeting must bring his/her participant ID and account/sub-account number along with original CNIC or passport to authenticate his/her identity. In case of Corporate entity, resolution of the Board of Directors/Power of attorney with specimen signatures of nominees shall be produced (unless provided earlier) at the time of meeting.
For appointing of proxies, the individual beneficial owners of CDC shall submit the proxy form as per above requirement along with participant ID and account/sub-account number together with attested copy of their CNIC or Passport. The proxy form shall be witnessed by two witnesses with their names, addresses and CNIC numbers. The proxy shall produce his/her original CNIC or Passport at the time of meeting. In case of Corporate entity, resolution of the Board of Director/Power of attorney along with specimen signatures shall be submitted (unless submitted earlier) along with the proxy form.
Members are requested to notify any change in their registered address immediately;
STATEMENT UNDER SECTION (3) OF SECTION 134 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017
This statement sets out the material facts pertaining to the special business as to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28 October 2022.
INVESTMENT IN PACE BARKA PROPERTIES LIMITED ("PACE BARKA")
The Company intends to make additional long term investment in the share capital of Pace Barka Properties Limited ("Pace Barka") up to Rs. 1,750 million (Rupees one thousand seven hundred fifty million only) through subscription of right shares / purchase from existing shareholders on such terms and conditions as to be authorized by the Board of Directors of the Company. Further, the Chief Executive of the Company is also authorized to disinvest such investments, from time to time as and when considered appropriate on such terms and conditions as to be approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Pace Barka was incorporated on 22 November 2005 as a public company. The main objectives of Pace Barka are to acquire/purchase, construct and develop properties, hotels, shopping malls, apartment buildings, office blocks, commercial buildings, etc. and sales and management thereof. The registered office of Pace Barka is located at First Capital House, 96-B-1, M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg-III Lahore,. The existing Authorized Share Capital of Pace Barka is Rs. 4,800,000,000 divided into 480,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs.10/- each. The issued, subscribed and paid up capital is Rs. 3,052,573,630/- divided into 305,257,363 ordinary shares of Rs.10/- each.
The Shareholders of Pace Barka consists of the Company holds 75,875,000 shares (24.86%), Parkview Holdings Corporation holds 68,331,363 shares (22.39%), Late Sheikh
Sulieman Ahmed Said Al-Hoqani holds 73,924,500 shares (24.22%), Saudi Pak Industrial & Agricultural Investment Co. Limited holds 16,875,000 shares (5.53%), Faysal Bank Limited holds 5,200,000 (1.70%), Tawasul Healthcare (Pvt.) Limited holds 4,500,000 shares (1.47%), First Capital Securities Corporation Limited holds 54,791,061 shares (17.95%), and other shareholders hold 5,763,939 shares (1.89%) of the total paid up capital of Pace Barka.
Pace Barka is developing a premium multiuse project near Alama Iqbal International Airport Lahore which comprises a proposed 5-star hotel, a world class shopping mall, proposed serviced & Pace-managed apartments. The project is located near Lahore International Airport and is surrounded by number of high-end housing societies like Army Housing Scheme and Defence Housing Authority.
In addition to the above, Pace Barka also owns a lake-side premium property at a short distance from Islamabad. Pace Barka is planning to develop large commercial project(s) thereon. Pace Barka also holds 48% of the shareholding in Pace Woodlands (Pvt.) Limited, a residential housing scheme, located at Bedian Road, Lahore Cantt. The housing scheme is comprised of 160 houses on a total area of 160 kanals.
The management of the Company considers this investment to be beneficial. The Company has already holds 75,875,000 shares of par value of Rs. 10.00/- each, 24.86 % of the total shareholding of Pace Barka.
The investments in Pace Barka shares shall be made from the available cash resources and/or the future internal cash generations of the Company including through sale of assets available. The benefits likely to accrue to the Company shall include income on equity investment in the shape of dividends and capital gains. The Company shall comply the requirements of section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 for the purpose of these investments. All the benefits accrued to Pace Barka, through growth in its business operations will become part of the returns of the Company and its shareholders
INFORMATION AS REQUIRED UNDER REGULATION 3(A) OF THE COMPANIES (INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATED COMPANIES OR ASSOCIATED UNDERTAKINGS) REGULATIONS, 2017
The Company is fully authorized by its Memorandum of Association to make such investment. The investment would be made at such time(s), as the Chief Executive may think appropriate on behalf of the Company and would disinvest(s) as and when appropriate. The Chief Executive of the Company or the Company Secretary are also authorized to take all the necessary corporate and legal formalities in connection with the proposed investment where required.
The information required under the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017:
