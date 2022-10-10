Pace Pakistan : Notice of Annual General Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017, the shareholders residing in a city and holding at least 10% of the total paid up share capital may demand the Company to provide the facility of

Pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018, the shareholders will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through postal ballot for election of directors

In order to be valid, an instrument of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney, must be deposited at the Company's Registered Office, First Capital House,

A member eligible to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint another member as proxy to attend and vote in the meeting. Proxies in order to be effective must be received by the company not later than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting.

Address of Independent Share Registrar of the Company: Name : Corplink (Pvt.) Limited,

Wings Arcade, 1-K, Commercial Model Town, Lahore, (042) 35839182

The Notice of Annual General Meeting has been placed on the Company's website: www.pacepakistan.com a) Individual beneficial owners of CDC entitled to attend and vote at the meeting must bring his/her participant ID and account/sub-account number along with original CNIC or passport to authenticate his/her identity. In case of Corporate entity, resolution of the Board of Directors/Power of attorney with specimen signatures of nominees shall be produced (unless provided earlier) at the time of meeting. For appointing of proxies, the individual beneficial owners of CDC shall submit the proxy form as per above requirement along with participant ID and account/sub-account number together with attested copy of their CNIC or Passport. The proxy form shall be witnessed by two witnesses with their names, addresses and CNIC numbers. The proxy shall produce his/her original CNIC or Passport at the time of meeting. In case of Corporate entity, resolution of the Board of Director/Power of attorney along with specimen signatures shall be submitted (unless submitted earlier) along with the proxy form. Members are requested to notify any change in their registered address immediately;

STATEMENT UNDER SECTION (3) OF SECTION 134 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017

This statement sets out the material facts pertaining to the special business as to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28 October 2022.

INVESTMENT IN PACE BARKA PROPERTIES LIMITED ("PACE BARKA")

The Company intends to make additional long term investment in the share capital of Pace Barka Properties Limited ("Pace Barka") up to Rs. 1,750 million (Rupees one thousand seven hundred fifty million only) through subscription of right shares / purchase from existing shareholders on such terms and conditions as to be authorized by the Board of Directors of the Company. Further, the Chief Executive of the Company is also authorized to disinvest such investments, from time to time as and when considered appropriate on such terms and conditions as to be approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Pace Barka was incorporated on 22 November 2005 as a public company. The main objectives of Pace Barka are to acquire/purchase, construct and develop properties, hotels, shopping malls, apartment buildings, office blocks, commercial buildings, etc. and sales and management thereof. The registered office of Pace Barka is located at First Capital House, 96-B-1, M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg-III Lahore,. The existing Authorized Share Capital of Pace Barka is Rs. 4,800,000,000 divided into 480,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs.10/- each. The issued, subscribed and paid up capital is Rs. 3,052,573,630/- divided into 305,257,363 ordinary shares of Rs.10/- each.

The Shareholders of Pace Barka consists of the Company holds 75,875,000 shares (24.86%), Parkview Holdings Corporation holds 68,331,363 shares (22.39%), Late Sheikh