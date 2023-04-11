Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pace (Pakistan) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACE   PK0088601015

PACE (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

(PACE)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
2.130 PKR   +2.40%
01:27aPace Pakistan : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
02/28Pace Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Reports for the Period Ended 2022-12-31
PU
02/14Pace Pakistan Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pace Pakistan : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

04/11/2023 | 01:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�� 

_____________� � CDC

�� 

��

� �

_____________________�

 �96-B/1

III

�





 �

�

  

�  �

 ��  ��

�

��

�

2023 02

�  �



��



 11:30 � �

 �  � �

�     

�2023  � 

__________________

� �

��  � 

    �

__________________

__________________

2 � 

1 � 





� �

� �

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pace Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 05:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PACE (PAKISTAN) LIMITED
01:27aPace Pakistan : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
02/28Pace Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Reports for the Period Ended 2022-12-31
PU
02/14Pace Pakistan Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Pace Pakistan : Corporate briefing session 2022
PU
2022Pace Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Pace Pakistan : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
2022Pace Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Pace Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Decem..
CI
2021Pace Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Pace Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 256 M 4,39 M 4,39 M
Net income 2022 -671 M -2,34 M -2,34 M
Net Debt 2022 4 654 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 594 M 2,07 M 2,07 M
EV / Sales 2021 27,8x
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart PACE (PAKISTAN) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pace (Pakistan) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aamna Taseer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sarim Sohail Chief Financial Officer
Shehryar Ali Taseer Non-Executive Chairman
Afnan Ali Group Head-Information Technology
Shahzad Jawahar Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACE (PAKISTAN) LIMITED-18.08%2
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.72%40 496
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.42%32 612
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.91%27 886
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.13%26 335
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.10%22 014
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer