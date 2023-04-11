Pace Pakistan : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

��
_____________� � CDC
�
��
��
� �
_____________________�
�96-B/1
III
�
�
�
� �
�� ��
�
��
2023 �02
� �
��
11:30 � �
� � �
�
�2023 �
__________________
� �
�� �
�
2 �
1 �
� �
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Pace Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 05:26:07 UTC.