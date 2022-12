Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited at its board meeting held on December 31, 2022, approved the resignation of Ms. Lavanya Keerthipati, Executive Director, Mr. Mohamed Yusub, Executive Director of the Company, Mr. Shahul Hameed Adam Bawa, Executive Director and Ms. Ansar Basha Faisun Nisha, Independent Director of the Company, effective December 31, 2022 due to personal reasons.