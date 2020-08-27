Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pacific Assets Trust plc    PAC   GB0006674385

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PAC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/26 11:35:27 am
271 GBX   +1.50%
03:01aPACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
08/26PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2020
PR
08/25PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Assets Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 03:01am EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 27 August 2020

Name of applicant: Pacific Assets Trust plc
Name of scheme: General
Period of return: From: 26 February 2020 To: 26 August 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 7,849,838
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7,849,838

   

Name of contact: Katherine Manson – Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact: 020 3709 8734

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
03:01aPACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
08/26PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2020
PR
08/25PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
07/29PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2020
PR
07/14PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/25PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2020
PR
06/25PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Result of AGM
PR
06/16PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : AGM Arrangements
PR
06/02PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2020
PR
05/28PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group