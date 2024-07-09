COMPANIES ACT 2006 COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES ORDINARY AND SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS of PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company") Company Number. SC091052 At the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly called and held at the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, 11 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 1JQ on Tuesday, 9 July 2024 at 12 noon, the following resolutions were passed by the requisite majority, in the case of resolutions 1 to 11 as ordinary resolutions and in the case of resolutions 12 to 14 as special resolutions: That the Report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2024, together with the Report of the Auditor thereon be received and adopted. That the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2024, (other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy) be approved. That a final dividend for the year ended 31 January 2024 of 4.0p per share be declared. That Mrs S E Hansen be re-elected as a Director. That Mr A M Impey be re-elected as a Director. That Ms N Sahgal be elected as a Director. That Mr R E Talbut be re-elected as a Director. That Mr E T A Troughton be re-elected as a Director. That BDO LLP be re-reappointed as Auditor to hold office from the conclusion of the meeting to the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which accounts are laid. That the Audit Committee be authorised to determine BDO LLP's remuneration. AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES

That the Board of Directors of the Company (the 'Board') be and it is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to and in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,511,979 (or if changed, the number representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately prior to the passing of this

resolution on such terms as the Board may determine) provided that this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2025 or 15 months from the date of passing this resolution, whichever is the earlier, unless previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company in general meeting and provided that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted, or rights to subscribe for or to convert securities into shares to be granted, after such expiry and the Board may allot shares or grant such rights in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. DISAPPLICATION OF PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS

That, subject to the passing of resolution 11 proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company convened for 9 July 2024 ('Resolution 11'), the Board be and it is hereby generally empowered pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) (including the grant of rights to subscribe for, or to convert any securities into, ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares')) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred on them by such Resolution 11 as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to: the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,511,979 (being the number representing 10% of the Company's issued share capital immediately prior to the passing of this resolution), and shall expire (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2025 or 15 months from the date of passing this resolution, whichever is the earlier, unless previously revoked, varied or renewed by the Company in general meeting and provided that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Board may allot equity securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. AUTHORITY TO REPURCHASE SHARES

That the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 701 of the Act to make one or more market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Act) of Ordinary Shares for cancellation on such terms and in such manner as the board of directors may determine provided that: the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary Shares which may be purchased is 18,131,662, or if lower, the number representing 14.99% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately prior to the passing of this resolution; the minimum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share is 12.5 pence (exclusive of associated expenses); the maximum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share (exclusive of associated expenses) shall not be more than the higher of: (a) an amount equal to 105% of the average of the middle market quotations for an Ordinary Share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five dealing days immediately preceding the day on which the Ordinary Share is purchased; and (b) the higher of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the London Stock