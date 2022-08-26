Log in
    PAC   GB0006674385

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PAC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:39 2022-08-26 am EDT
337.86 GBX   -0.63%
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2022
PR
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

08/26/2022 | 04:15am EDT
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 26 August 2022

Name of applicant: Pacific Assets Trust plc
Name of scheme: General
Period of return: From: 26 February 2022 To: 26 August 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 7,849,838
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7,849,838

   

Name of contact: Katherine Manson – Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact: 020 3709 8734

