Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

02/27/2023 | 09:17am EST
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 27 February 2023

Name of applicant: Pacific Assets Trust plc
Name of scheme: General
Period of return: From: 27 August 2022 To: 26 February 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 7,849,838
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7,849,838

   

Name of contact: Katherine Manson – Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact: 020 3709 8734

