    PAC   GB0006674385

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PAC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/07 11:35:13 am EDT
321.00 GBX   -1.08%
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
03/15Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet as at 28 February 2022
PR
03/14Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

04/08/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Pacific Assets Trust plc (the “Company”)

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

8 April 2022

The Company confirms that:

a)          all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service (“RIS”);

b)          the Company’s net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c)           the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 January 2022, which was announced on 1 February 2022, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 January 2022.

Therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 January 2022, expected to be on or after 10 May 2022. 

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson          Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3709 8734


