PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PAC)
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

04/06/2023 | 02:01am EDT
Pacific Assets Trust plc (the “Company”)

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

6 April 2023

The Company confirms that:

a)           all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service (“RIS”);

b)          the Company’s net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c)           the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 January 2023, which was announced on 1 February 2023, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 January 2023.

Therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 January 2023, expected to be on or after 10 May 2023. 

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson          Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3709 8734


© PRNewswire 2023
