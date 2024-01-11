Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based externally managed investment trust company. The Company's investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region). Approximately 20% of the Company's total assets can be invested in companies incorporated and/or listed outside the Asia-Pacific Region. The Company invests principally in listed equities, including preference shares, debt instruments, convertible securities and warrants. In addition, the Company also invests in open and closed-ended investment funds and companies. It invests in various sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, financials, health care, and communication services. Its alternative investment fund manager is Frostrow Capital LLP. Its portfolio manager is Stewart Investors.

Sector Investment Trusts