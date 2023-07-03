Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Monday, 3 July 2023

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday, 3 July 2023, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld Ordinary Resolutions To receive the Report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2023 and the Auditor’s Report thereon. 40,680,178 99.99% 2,313 0.01% 40,682,491 1,078 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2023. 40,598,918 99.84% 66,641 0.16% 40,665,559 18,010 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy. 40,599,004 99.84% 66,555 0.16% 40,665,559 18,010 To approve payment of a final dividend of 2.3p per share for the year ended 31 January 2023. 40,672,076 99.97% 10,470 0.03% 40,682,546 1,023 To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director. 39,856,925 98.04% 798,326 1.96% 40,655,251 28,318 To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director. 39,978,298 98.34% 673,009 1.66% 40,651,307 32,262 To re-elect Andrew Impey as a Director. 40,645,951 99.99% 5,356 0.01% 40,651,307 32,262 To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director. 39,852,981 98.04% 798,326 1.96% 40,651,307 32,262 To re-elect Edward Troughton as a Director. 39,906,243 98.17% 745,064 1.83% 40,651,307 32,262 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor. 40,636,445 99.92% 34,526 0.08% 40,670,971 12,598 To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 40,677,147 99.99% 2,313 0.01% 40,679,460 4,109 To approve a change to the Company’s investment policy. 40,660,937 99.99% 3,177 0.01% 40,664,114 19,455 13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 40,647,736 99.97% 11,433 0.03% 40,659,169 24,400 14#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 40,572,680 99.80% 82,575 0.20% 40,655,255 28,314 15#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company’s ordinary shares. 40,527,081 99.62% 154,003 0.38% 40,681,084 2,485 16#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days’ notice. 40,595,825 99.83% 69,204 0.17% 40,665,029 18,540 17#. To increase the limit in the Company’s articles of association on the aggregate annual fees payable to the Directors. 40,535,242 99.70% 123,046 0.30% 40,658,288 25,281

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,958,386.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company’s website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 12 to 17 will also be filed at Companies House.

3 July 2023