Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pacific Assets Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAC   GB0006674385

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PAC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/12 09:21:20 am
318.5 GBX   -0.31%
09:44aPACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Annual Report 2021
PU
04/30PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Annual Financial Report
PR
04/21PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : First Quarter 2021 Client Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Assets Trust : Annual Report 2021

05/12/2021 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

plc

Annual Report

for the year ended 31 January 2021

www.pacific-assets.co.uk

Contents

Strategic Report

  1. Financial Highlights
  2. Key Information
  3. Company Performance
  1. Chairman's Statement
  1. ESG and Sustainability
  1. Investment Portfolio
  1. Investment Manager's Review
  1. Business Review

Governance

38 Board of Directors

  1. Corporate Governance
  1. Report of the Directors
  1. Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
  1. Audit Committee Report
  1. Directors' Remuneration Report
  1. Independent Auditor's Report

Financial Statements

69 Income Statement

  1. Statement of Changes in Equity
  2. Statement of Financial Position
  3. Notes to the Financial Statements

Further Information

  1. Shareholder Information
  2. Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs')
  1. How to Invest
  2. Notice of the Annual General Meeting
  1. Explanatory Notes to the Resolutions
  1. Company Information
  1. Summary of Principal Changes to the Company's Articles of Association

plc

www.pacific-assets.co.uk

For more information about Pacific Assets Trust plc visit our website. Please use the 'contact us' button to ask a question or to register for fact sheets, quarterly and annual reports, and webcasts.

Strategic Report

Governance

Financial Statements

Further Information

Financial Highlights

22.3%*

Net asset value per share total return^

20211

22.3%*

202024.2%*

6.8%*

UK Consumer Price Index ("CPI") + 6%†

20211

6.8%4

20202

7.5%4

25.8%*

Share price total return^

20211

25.8%*

20202 (0.8)%*

9.1%*

Average discount of share price to net asset value per share during the year^

20211

9.1%3

20202 0.5%3

30.7%*

MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index total return sterling adjusted

20211

30.7%*

20201 5.0%*

1.1%

Ongoing charges^

20211

1.1%3

20202

1.2%3

1 For the year ended 31 January 2021

HHUJURXS$YHUDJH1$9WRWDOUHWXUQ

3DFLȴF$VVHWV7UXVW6KDUH3ULFH

2 For the year ended 31 January 2020

3 Source: Frostrow Capital LLP

06&Ζ$VLD([-DSDQ7RWDOUHWXUQVWHUOLQJ

4 Source: Factset

DGMXVWHG

* Source: Morningstar

† The Company's Performance Objective (See Glossary beginning on page 83)

^ Alternative Performance Measure (See Glossary beginning on page 83)

1$9WRWDOUHWXUQ

&3Ζ

Net Asset Value Per Share Total Return for the Year to 31 January 2021

-DQ)HE 0DU $SU 0D -XQ-XO $XJ 6HS 2FW 1RY 'HF

-DQ

Source: Morningstar

Rebased to 100 as at 31 January 2020

Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2021

1

Key Information

Pacific Assets Trust plc (the "Company" or the "Trust") aims to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the 'Asia Pacific Region'). Up to a maximum of 20% of the Company's total assets (at the time of investment) may be invested in companies incorporated and/or listed outside the Asia Pacific Region, (as defined above); at least 25% of their economic activities (at the time of investment) are within the Asia Pacific Region with this proportion being expected to grow significantly over the long term.

Investment Manager

Stewart Investors have been the Company's Investment Manager since 1 July 2010 and they adopt a sustainable investment strategy in selecting the investments that make up the Company's portfolio. Stewart Investors

is a semi-autonomous business within First Sentier Investors (previously known as First State Investments). It operates through the legal entities and regulatory licences of First Sentier Investors. First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited is the legal entity that Pacific Assets Trust plc has appointed as Investment Manager and is part of a group owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.

Investment Philosophy

Stewart Investors seek to invest in good quality companies with a focus on the quality of management, franchise and financials. By analysing the sustainable development performance and positioning of companies they believe they can better measure less tangible elements of quality and identify less obvious risks.

Stewart Investors strive to make investment decisions with a minimum five-year time horizon. They have an absolute return mind-set and define risk as that of losing client money, rather than deviation from any benchmark index. They focus as much on the potential downside of investment decisions as on the anticipated upside. They believe that the identification of long-term sustainable development risks is an extremely important way of managing risk.

Their willingness to differ substantially from index weightings, both country and company, means they are not obliged to invest in any company or country if they have particular sustainability concerns.

What does Stewart Investors mean by Sustainable Development?

The root causes of the sustainable development challenges the world is facing are numerous and complex. In order to tackle these challenges both developed and developing countries will have to shift from a resource- intensive, consumption-driven,debt-dependent model of development and growth to a more sustainable one.

How does this apply to investment?

Stewart Investors invest in those companies which they believe are particularly well-positioned to deliver positive long-term returns in the face of the huge sustainable development challenges facing all countries today. These challenges include population pressure, land and water scarcity and degradation, resource constraints, income inequality, ethnic and gender inequalities and extreme levels of poverty. Please see page 11 to 16 and page 20 to 23 for further information.

They devote a significant amount of time to engaging with management teams of the companies in which they invest. They engage on a wide range of issues, including strategy, governance, alignment of interests and reputation.

How to Invest

The Company's shares are traded openly on the London Stock Exchange and can be purchased through a stock broker or other financial intermediary. The shares are available through savings plans (including investment dealing accounts, ISAs, Junior ISAs and SIPPs) which facilitate both regular monthly investments and lump sum investments in the Company's shares. There are

a number of investment platforms that offer these facilities. Further details can be found on page 86.

2 Pacific Assets Trust plc

Strategic Report

Governance

Financial Statements

Further Information

Company Performance

Performance Summary

As at

As at

31 January

31 January

2021

2020

Shareholders' funds

£416.2m

£345.7m

Market capitalisation

£402.8m

£324.2m

One year to

One year to

31 January

31 January

Performance

2021

2020

Share price total return*^

25.8%

(0.8)%

Net asset value per share total return*^

22.3%

4.2%

CPI +6%1

6.8%

7.5%

MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index total return, sterling adjusted*

30.7%

5.0%

Average discount of share price to net asset value per share*^

9.1%

0.5%

Ongoing charges^

1.1%

1.2%

Revenue return per share†

2.6p

3.3p

Dividend per share

2.4p

3.0p

6KDUH3ULFH

DFLȴF$VV WV7UXVW 1$9WRWDOUHWXUQ

*Source: Morningstar

† See Glossary beginning on page 83

06&ΖHHU*URXS$VLD [$-YHUDJHDSDQ1$9WRWDO

&3Ζ

^ Alternative Performance Measure (See Glossary beginning on page 83)

1 The Company's Performance Objective (See Glossary beginning on page 83)

Total Return Performance since the Appointment of Stewart

Investors as Investment Manager

-XQ-DQ-DQ

-DQ-DQ

-DQ-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ-DQ-DQ

Source: Morningstar

Rebased to 100 as at 30 June 2010

Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Assets Trust plc published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 13:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
09:44aPACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Annual Report 2021
PU
04/30PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Annual Financial Report
PR
04/21PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : First Quarter 2021 Client Update
PU
03/30PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
03/19PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2021
PR
03/05PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : s) in Company
PR
02/26PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PR
02/22PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2021
PR
01/19PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Compliance with US Executive Order 13959
PR
01/18PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2020
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20,1 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net income 2020 13,4 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net cash 2020 40,4 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 1,12%
Capitalization 386 M 547 M 546 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,1x
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Pacific Assets Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,20 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Piran Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Maria Charlotta Ginman-Horrell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sian Elizabeth Hansen Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Edwin Talbut Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward Thomas Albert Troughton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC-0.31%547
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. II24.45%3 468
INDIA GRID TRUST3.66%1 009
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC74.38%261