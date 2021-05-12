Pacific Assets Trust : Annual Report 2021

Investment Manager

Stewart Investors have been the Company's Investment Manager since 1 July 2010 and they adopt a sustainable investment strategy in selecting the investments that make up the Company's portfolio. Stewart Investors

is a semi-autonomous business within First Sentier Investors (previously known as First State Investments). It operates through the legal entities and regulatory licences of First Sentier Investors. First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited is the legal entity that Pacific Assets Trust plc has appointed as Investment Manager and is part of a group owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.

Investment Philosophy

Stewart Investors seek to invest in good quality companies with a focus on the quality of management, franchise and financials. By analysing the sustainable development performance and positioning of companies they believe they can better measure less tangible elements of quality and identify less obvious risks.

Stewart Investors strive to make investment decisions with a minimum five-year time horizon. They have an absolute return mind-set and define risk as that of losing client money, rather than deviation from any benchmark index. They focus as much on the potential downside of investment decisions as on the anticipated upside. They believe that the identification of long-term sustainable development risks is an extremely important way of managing risk.

Their willingness to differ substantially from index weightings, both country and company, means they are not obliged to invest in any company or country if they have particular sustainability concerns.