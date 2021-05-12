Pacific Assets Trust : Annual Report 2021

Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs')
How to Invest
Notice of the Annual General Meeting
Explanatory Notes to the Resolutions
Company Information
Summary of Principal Changes to the Company's Articles of Association
plc
www.pacific-assets.co.uk
For more information about Pacific Assets Trust plc visit our website. Please use the 'contact us' button to ask a question or to register for fact sheets, quarterly and annual reports, and webcasts.
Strategic Report
Governance
Financial Statements
Further Information
Financial Highlights
22.3%*
Net asset value per share total return^
20211
22.3%*
202024.2%*
6.8%*
UK Consumer Price Index ("CPI") + 6%†
20211
6.8%4
20202
7.5%4
25.8%*
Share price total return^
20211
25.8%*
20202 (0.8)%*
9.1%*
Average discount of share price to net asset value per share during the year^
20211
9.1%3
20202 0.5%3
30.7%*
MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index total return sterling adjusted
20211
30.7%*
20201 5.0%*
1.1%
Ongoing charges^
20211
1.1%3
20202
1.2%3
1 For the year ended 31 January 2021
HHUJURXS$YHUDJH1$9WRWDOUHWXUQ
3DFLȴF$VVHWV7UXVW6KDUH3ULFH
2 For the year ended 31 January 2020
3 Source: Frostrow Capital LLP
06&Ζ$VLD([-DSDQ7RWDOUHWXUQVWHUOLQJ
4 Source: Factset
DGMXVWHG
* Source: Morningstar
† The Company's Performance Objective (See Glossary beginning on page 83)
^ Alternative Performance Measure (See Glossary beginning on page 83)
1$9WRWDOUHWXUQ
&3Ζ
Net Asset Value Per Share Total Return for the Year to 31 January 2021
-DQ)HE 0DU $SU 0D -XQ-XO $XJ 6HS 2FW 1RY 'HF
-DQ
Source: Morningstar
Rebased to 100 as at 31 January 2020
Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2021
1
Key Information
Pacific Assets Trust plc (the "Company" or the "Trust") aims to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the 'Asia Pacific Region'). Up to a maximum of 20% of the Company's total assets (at the time of investment) may be invested in companies incorporated and/or listed outside the Asia Pacific Region, (as defined above); at least 25% of their economic activities (at the time of investment) are within the Asia Pacific Region with this proportion being expected to grow significantly over the long term.
Investment Manager
Stewart Investors have been the Company's Investment Manager since 1 July 2010 and they adopt a sustainable investment strategy in selecting the investments that make up the Company's portfolio. Stewart Investors
is a semi-autonomous business within First Sentier Investors (previously known as First State Investments). It operates through the legal entities and regulatory licences of First Sentier Investors. First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited is the legal entity that Pacific Assets Trust plc has appointed as Investment Manager and is part of a group owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.
Investment Philosophy
Stewart Investors seek to invest in good quality companies with a focus on the quality of management, franchise and financials. By analysing the sustainable development performance and positioning of companies they believe they can better measure less tangible elements of quality and identify less obvious risks.
Stewart Investors strive to make investment decisions with a minimum five-year time horizon. They have an absolute return mind-set and define risk as that of losing client money, rather than deviation from any benchmark index. They focus as much on the potential downside of investment decisions as on the anticipated upside. They believe that the identification of long-term sustainable development risks is an extremely important way of managing risk.
Their willingness to differ substantially from index weightings, both country and company, means they are not obliged to invest in any company or country if they have particular sustainability concerns.
What does Stewart Investors mean by Sustainable Development?
The root causes of the sustainable development challenges the world is facing are numerous and complex. In order to tackle these challenges both developed and developing countries will have to shift from a resource- intensive, consumption-driven,debt-dependent model of development and growth to a more sustainable one.
How does this apply to investment?
Stewart Investors invest in those companies which they believe are particularly well-positioned to deliver positive long-term returns in the face of the huge sustainable development challenges facing all countries today. These challenges include population pressure, land and water scarcity and degradation, resource constraints, income inequality, ethnic and gender inequalities and extreme levels of poverty. Please see page 11 to 16 and page 20 to 23 for further information.
They devote a significant amount of time to engaging with management teams of the companies in which they invest. They engage on a wide range of issues, including strategy, governance, alignment of interests and reputation.
How to Invest
The Company's shares are traded openly on the London Stock Exchange and can be purchased through a stock broker or other financial intermediary. The shares are available through savings plans (including investment dealing accounts, ISAs, Junior ISAs and SIPPs) which facilitate both regular monthly investments and lump sum investments in the Company's shares. There are
a number of investment platforms that offer these facilities. Further details can be found on page 86.
2 Pacific Assets Trust plc
Strategic Report
Governance
Financial Statements
Further Information
Company Performance
Performance Summary
As at
As at
31 January
31 January
2021
2020
Shareholders' funds
£416.2m
£345.7m
Market capitalisation
£402.8m
£324.2m
One year to
One year to
31 January
31 January
Performance
2021
2020
Share price total return*^
25.8%
(0.8)%
Net asset value per share total return*^
22.3%
4.2%
CPI +6%1
6.8%
7.5%
MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index total return, sterling adjusted*
30.7%
5.0%
Average discount of share price to net asset value per share*^
9.1%
0.5%
Ongoing charges^
1.1%
1.2%
Revenue return per share†
2.6p
3.3p
Dividend per share
2.4p
3.0p
6KDUH3ULFH
DFLȴF$VV WV7UXVW 1$9WRWDOUHWXUQ
*Source: Morningstar
† See Glossary beginning on page 83
06&ΖHHU*URXS$VLD [$-YHUDJHDSDQ1$9WRWDO
&3Ζ
^ Alternative Performance Measure (See Glossary beginning on page 83)
1 The Company's Performance Objective (See Glossary beginning on page 83)
Total Return Performance since the Appointment of Stewart
Investors as Investment Manager
-XQ-DQ-DQ
-DQ-DQ
-DQ-DQ
-DQ
-DQ
-DQ-DQ-DQ
Source: Morningstar
Rebased to 100 as at 30 June 2010
Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2021
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Pacific Assets Trust plc published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 13:43:05 UTC.