Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pacific Assets Trust plc    PAC   GB0006674385

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PAC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/30 04:11:08 am
321.2529 GBX   +0.55%
04:11aPACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
03/19PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2021
PR
03/05PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Assets Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

03/30/2021 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pacific Assets Trust plc (the “Company”)

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

30 March 2021

The Company confirms that:

a)           all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service (“RIS”);

b)           the Company’s net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c)            the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 29 January 2021, which was announced on 1 February 2021, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 January 2021.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 January 2021, expected to be on or after 29 April 2021. 

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope          Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3 008 4913


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
04:11aPACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
03/19PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2021
PR
03/05PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : s) in Company
PR
02/26PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PR
02/22PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2021
PR
01/19PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Compliance with US Executive Order 13959
PR
01/18PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2020
PR
2020PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2020
PR
2020PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : Appointment of Auditor
PR
2020PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST  : s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ