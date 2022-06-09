Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2343   BMG684371393

PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED

(2343)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:05 2022-06-09 am EDT
3.750 HKD   -5.78%
12:28aChinese Shippers Fall as Freight Rates Weaken
DJ
05/30PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
05/13Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Announces Retirement of David Muir Turnbull as Chairman and Executive Director
CI
Chinese Shippers Fall as Freight Rates Weaken

06/09/2022 | 12:28am EDT
By Clarence Leong


Shares of shipping companies dropped Thursday morning in Hong Kong amid signs of declining freight rates and investor concerns about waning global demand.

Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. was down 8.0% at HK$13.18 by midday, taking year-to-date losses to 13%. Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. lost 9.2% and Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. fell 5.8%.

"The shipping freight rate is trending down, so the market sentiment is not well," said Kevin Zhuo, an analyst at brokerage Guotai Junan International.

Investors are downbeat about the prospect of extended weakness in freight rates and watching to see if demand in the U.S. weakens over the coming months, he added.

The Baltic Dry Index, which measures the cost to move major bulk commodities by sea, fell 4.1% overnight to 2410, the lowest level in more than a month, according to FactSet.

Uncertainty about shipping companies' profits, especially beyond 2022, is also weighing on sentiment.

"It's that uncertainty that's now being reflected in the share price, combined with the very bad outlook," Mr. Zhuo said.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.2% at midday.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 0027ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -7.82% 13.2 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.12% 0.9 Delayed Quote.-18.52%
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD. -0.07% 14.66 End-of-day quote.-18.05%
HANG SENG -0.23% 21976.91 Delayed Quote.-7.98%
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED -9.18% 249.4 Delayed Quote.46.05%
PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED -5.53% 3.75 Delayed Quote.41.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 423 M - -
Net income 2022 849 M - -
Net cash 2022 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,14x
Yield 2022 19,9%
Capitalization 2 664 M 2 664 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 99,8%
