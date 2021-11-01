Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2343   BMG684371393

PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED

(2343)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

11/01/2021 | 04:37am GMT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

October 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited

Date Submitted:

01

November 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

02343

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

36,000,000,000

USD

0.01

USD

360,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

USD

Balance at close of the month

36,000,000,000

USD

0.01

USD

360,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month: USD

360,000,000

Remarks:

N/A

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

02343

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

4,812,691,272

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

4,812,691,272

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

02343

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

Description of the Convertibles

Currency

Amount at close of

Movement during the month

Amount at close of the

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

preceding month

month

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

(C)

as at close of the month

1).

US$175 million 3.00%

USD

175,000,000

175,000,000

612,195,312

Guaranteed Convertible

Bonds due 2025

Type of convertibles

Bond/Notes

Stock code of the Convertibles

40097

(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion price

HKD

2.24

General Meeting approval date

02 December 2019

(if applicable)

Total C (Ordinary shares):

Remarks:

Conversion price : HK$2.24 per share (adjusted from HK$2.34 per share on 11 August 2021)

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

FF301

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 04:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
