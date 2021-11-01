Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
October 2021
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited
Date Submitted:
01
November 2021
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
02343
Description
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
36,000,000,000
USD
0.01
USD
360,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
USD
Balance at close of the month
36,000,000,000
USD
0.01
USD
360,000,000
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month: USD
360,000,000
Remarks:
N/A
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
02343
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
4,812,691,272
Increase / decrease (-)
Balance at close of the month
4,812,691,272
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Not applicable
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
02343
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
Description of the Convertibles
Currency
Amount at close of
Movement during the month
Amount at close of the
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
preceding month
month
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
(C)
as at close of the month
1).
US$175 million 3.00%
USD
175,000,000
175,000,000
612,195,312
Guaranteed Convertible
Bonds due 2025
Type of convertibles
Bond/Notes
Stock code of the Convertibles
40097
(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
Subscription/Conversion price
HKD
2.24
General Meeting approval date
02 December 2019
(if applicable)
Total C (Ordinary shares):
Remarks:
Conversion price : HK$2.24 per share (adjusted from HK$2.34 per share on 11 August 2021)
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable
Page 3 of 7
v 1.0.1
FF301
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
FF301
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 04:36:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED
Sales 2021
2 920 M
-
2 134 M
Net income 2021
628 M
-
459 M
Net Debt 2021
159 M
-
116 M
P/E ratio 2021
3,50x
Yield 2021
16,5%
Capitalization
2 227 M
2 227 M
1 627 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,82x
EV / Sales 2022
0,65x
Nbr of Employees
4 660
Free-Float
99,8%
Chart PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
0,46 $
Average target price
0,74 $
Spread / Average Target
60,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.