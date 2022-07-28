Pacific Basin Shipping : 2022 Interim Results

Demand driven by construction materials, aggregates, cement and clinker

Marginal benefit from spillover of containerised commodities into geared bulkers

Conflict in Ukraine impacting grain exports from the Black Sea

Some volumes are replaced by other producers, most notably the US, Argentina, Brazil and Australia

Higher seaborne coal demand driven by surge in global energy demand and energy security concerns, despite record Chinese domestic production

Positive tonne-mile demand due to European ban on Russian coal and high gas prices

Loadings declined due to seasonal weather impacting mining operations from key producers in Brazil and Australia

Reduced demand in China as property construction weakens, and economic growth down due to continued Covid mitigation