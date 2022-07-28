Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2343   BMG684371393

PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED

(2343)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-28 am EDT
3.430 HKD   -0.87%
04:58aPRESS RELEASE : 2022 Interim Results
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022 (Special Dividend)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pacific Basin Shipping : 2022 Interim Results

07/28/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Net profit of US$465.1 million, our best interim results ever
  • Basic EPS of HK74.5 cents
  • 48% return on equity
  • A significantly strengthened balance sheet with net cash of US$68.9 million
  • Interim basic dividend of HK35 cents per share and a special dividend of HK17 cents per share - total HK52 cents per share, equal to US$348.0 million or 75% of net profit

US$million

2022 1H

2021 1H

EBITDA

566.9

244.6

Underlying profit

457.5

150.4

Net profit

465.1

160.1

US$million

2022 1H

2021

Available liquidity

698.6

668.4

Net cash/(borrowings)

68.9

(128.4)

2022 1H

2021 1H

Return on equity

48%

28%

Dividend HK cents

52.0

14.0

Total shareholder return

26%

114%

US$

2022 1H

2021 1H

Handysize

26,370

14,380

Supramax

33,840

18,260

Handysize Market Spot Rates

Supramax Market Spot Rates

US$/day net*

40,000

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

25 July 2022 $18,670

US$/day net*

40,000

35,000

30,000

25,000

25 July 2022

20,000

$21,720

15,000

10,000

5,000

0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

10,000

5,000

0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

* Excludes 5% commission

BHSI 38,000 dwt (tonnage adjusted)

Source: Baltic Exchange

BSI 58,000 dwt

Mill tonnes

Minor Bulk

annualised

2,200

2,100

2,000

1,900

1,800

1,700

1,600

1,500

1,400

2020

2021

2022

1,300

Jan Feb Mar Apr

May Jun Jul Aug Sep

Oct Nov Dec

Mill tonnes

Coal

annualised

1,600

1,500

1,400

1,300

1,200

1,100

2020 2021 2022

1,000

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sep

Aug

Jul

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

Jan

Mill tonnes

Grain

annualised

700

650

600

550

500

450

400

2020

2021

2022

350

Feb

Apr

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Mar

May

Jun

Jul

Mill tonnes

Iron Ore

annualised

1,800

1,700

1,600

1,500

1,400

1,300

2020 2021 2022

1,200

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sep

Aug

Jul

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

Jan

Demand driven by construction materials, aggregates, cement and clinker

Marginal benefit from spillover of containerised commodities into geared bulkers

Conflict in Ukraine impacting grain exports from the Black Sea

Some volumes are replaced by other producers, most notably the US, Argentina, Brazil and Australia

Higher seaborne coal demand driven by surge in global energy demand and energy security concerns, despite record Chinese domestic production

Positive tonne-mile demand due to European ban on Russian coal and high gas prices

Loadings declined due to seasonal weather impacting mining operations from key producers in Brazil and Australia

Reduced demand in China as property construction weakens, and economic growth down due to continued Covid mitigation

Source: Indicative loading data and material from Oceanbolt, all rights reserved Data is subject to revision

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 08:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED
04:58aPRESS RELEASE : 2022 Interim Results
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months ended 30 June ..
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022 (Special D..
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022 (Ordinary ..
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : 2022 Interim Results
PU
07/19PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Date of Board Meeting
PU
07/12PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Issue of ordinary shares under Specific Mandate pursuant to the t..
PU
06/30PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
06/23ELON MUSK : Stock Futures Down as Recession Fears Mount
DJ
06/23Chinese Shipping Companies Dive Amid Rising Recession Fears
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 465 M - -
Net income 2022 864 M - -
Net cash 2022 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,70x
Yield 2022 23,1%
Capitalization 2 318 M 2 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,44 $
Average target price 0,74 $
Spread / Average Target 67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Fruergaard Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Muir Turnbull Executive Chairman
Suresh Moganti Director-Information Technology
Suresh Prabhakar Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED20.98%2 318
HAPAG-LLOYD AG5.78%51 509
AP MOLLER MAERSK-21.02%45 763
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.94%31 025
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED34.03%21 570
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA15.53%12 512